How to watch Super Bowl LIV in 2020 with a VPN outside of the United States

Source: FoxSports (Image credit: FoxSports)

Everyone loves a vacation, especially if you can go somewhere warm and beautiful when it's February cold at home. Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I want to take you, but not on Super Bowl Sunday! Nobody wants to miss the Super Bowl, even if your resort isn't carrying the game. If you can't cancel your plans, here's how to watch the Super Bowl with a VPN outside of the United States.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

Get everything you need to watch the Super Bowl online & without cable

Whether you choose to use a Live TV streaming service or register in the FoxSports app, there are several good ways that you can watch Super Bowl LIV online. However, most of those services stop working if you are outside of the U.S.

You may have a trip scheduled for work or with your family that will take you overseas on Super Bowl Sunday. It happens, and we don't always get to choose when we have to travel. However, you shouldn't completely lose out on services if you don't have to — especially if you pay for them. There is a way you can still use your favorite services from outside the United States.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.