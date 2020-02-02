How to watch the Super Bowl on Xbox in 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The biggest sporting event of the year. And the most powerful gaming console man has ever created. (Until the next one, at least.) Is there a better combination to watch Super Bowl LIV than to pair it with an Xbox? Perhaps not.

Super Bowl LIV — that's Super Bowl 54, for those of you who don't do Roman numerals — is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC, and the San Francisco 49ers of the NFC, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

Get everything you need to watch the Super Bowl online & without cable

It can be simple to watch the Super Bowl on Xbox by using the FoxSports app. You can use your login from a Live TV streaming service, or create a Profile on the Fox Sports website. To get the Fox Sports Channel for Xbox One, open the Apps tile in the Store tab on your Xbox. Then search for Fox Sports App and choose to Get it Free .

If you'd prefer, you can use the Microsoft Store on the web and load the Fox Sports channel that way. Click here to get that going .

One you have the Fox Sports app on your Xbox, finding the Super Bowl will be easy. In fact, on Super Bowl Sunday it will be the first thing you see. The Fox Sports app lists upcoming events up to 7 days in advance. If you don't see Super Bowl LIV on the top of the main page, try these easy steps.

Scroll down with your remote to find the "By Sport" section. Find the "NFL" in the By Sport section. Click to open the "NFL" section. The Super Bowl will be the first option you see.

If you need to login with your Fox Sports profile, or use your Live TV Provider Sign In, try the following steps.

Tap up on the main page until you reach the Navigation bar . Tap to the right on your remote to select the Settings screen. Click down on your remote and find the Profile or TV Provider Sign in options. Follow the prompts to sign in.

Watch Super Bowl LIV online on Xbox with a Live Streaming Service

Another easy way to watch the Super Bowl online using your Xbox One is with a Live Streaming Service that includes your Fox local station. Beyond Super Bowl LIV, you will get a variety of other great channels streaming live included too. Many of these services offer free trials too, so the Super Bowl might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options. The services listed below are both available for your Xbox One.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV: Yes, with local Fox stations.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.