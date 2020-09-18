NFL football week 2: How to watch Packers vs. Lions

Rodgers will need to avoid sacks on Sunday when he faces the Lions.

If you're looking for ways to watch the Packers vs. Lions on Sunday, Sept. 20, then you'll have plenty of streaming options to choose from.

Fox will be carrying the game between these division rivals from Green Bay, Wis., starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Major streaming services carry local channels, including Fox.

Packers vs. Lions live stream will be available on local Fox stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, and most of the Midwest region. Fox has six different games at 1 p.m. on Sunday, so if you want to watch Packers vs. Lions, you will need a way to stream the local Fox channels in those areas.

How to watch Packers vs. Lions

Sling's Blue package carries Fox in select markets for just $30 a month, making it a streaming option that's easy on the wallet. But be aware, the Blue package doesn't include channels found on Sling Orange, such as ESPN. You can get both for $45 per month. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Otherwise, Hulu With Live TV ($55 per month for these Hulu with Live TV channels), AT&T TV Now ($55 per month for its Plus Plan), YouTube TV ($65 per month for these YouTube TV channels) and FuboTV ($65 a month for these Fubo TV channels) carry local channels. Make sure to check each service to see which channels are available in your area.

Also be sure to explore each service's full offering. FuboTV, for one, has an emphasis on sports to which football fans might be attracted. You can add a bevy of collegiate sports channels along with NFL RedZone from NFL Network for $11 a month with the Sports Plus Add-on, for instance.

Also, Hulu With Live TV includes the regular streaming service in case you (or someone in your house) needs a sitcom break on Sunday. Or maybe your team is losing and you need a change of scenery. It happens!

Watch Packers vs. Lions while you’re traveling

A Wisconsin or Michigan native never wants to miss a chance to watch Packers vs. Lions, but sometimes life gets in the way. Even now, some people have to travel for work or family reasons and it might take you away from home.

Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value. If you live in Detroit, you will want to stream Packers vs. Lions even if you have to be in Indiana on Sunday. The ability to change locations online can have many advantages for security, privacy and streaming.

A VPN can be an easy way to make all of this work the way you want. It can also protect your data on public WiFi, like the networks they have in hotels. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with 24/7 technical support, speed and security. Plus it is easy to use.

ExpressVPN is an easy and affordable way to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your data safe on Public WiFi.View Deal

Packers vs. Lions preview

The Packers and Lions had very different weeks in the first week of this bizarre pandemic-tinted season.

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) took care of business in Minnesota, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismantled the Vikings defense in front of an empty stadium. He threw four touchdowns and 364 yards in a rout of the division rival, seemingly shaking off the awkwardness of his team drafting a rookie quarterback during the offseason.

The Detroit Lions (0-1), meanwhile, let victory slip through their hands. Literally.

Playing on their home turf, the Lions allowed the Chicago Bears to make a fourth quarter comeback. Trailing by four points and driving downfield, running back D'Andre Swift dropped what almost certainly would have been the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left on the clock.

Now these NFC North rivals will meet at fabled Lambeau Field Sunday. The last time they met, in the final week of the regular season last year, Green Bay knocked home a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Packers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game but fell short of the Super Bowl. Whether they make it back will largely depend on how well they do within their own division, and a 2-0 start wouldn't hurt.