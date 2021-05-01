Reyes vs. Procházka live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 25 from anywhere

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiří Procházka live stream is an exciting battle between two top five light heavyweights, and MMA fans are pumped to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 25 online tonight. Reyes is coming off of a two fight losing streak in back to back title fights. But there isn’t an easy fight waiting for him, so he’ll face an experienced Procházka that is ready for his chance to shine.

You can see these big men brawl in Dominick Reyes vs. Jiří Procházka in UFC Fight Night Vegas 25 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , as part of the Disney Bundle, or on ESPN2.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka is broadcasting on Saturday, May 1 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available with the Prelims starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card take over at 10 p.m. Eastern. The entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 25 event will be on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at midnight British time and the Main Card beginning at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Reyes and Procházka. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Reyes vs. Procházka and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka on ESPN2 with all of the largest live TV streaming services. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. Fubo also has ABC is many local markets (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price, with everything you need for only $25 a mont. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch this UFC event on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels.) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN2 The full event fight card • Dominick Reyes vs. Jiří Procházka • Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson • Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby • Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jotko • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann Prelims • Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro • Kai Kamaka III vs. TJ Brown • Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes • Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar • Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Colares

Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes (12-2) is the third ranked contender in the light heavyweight division, but that’s a big step down from where he was just over a year ago. At the beginning of 2020, Reyes was undefeated and getting his first title shot against the champion at the time, Jon Jones. When the five round fight was over, many MMA fans and reporters felt Reyes did enough to win, But the judges disagreed, and Jones kept his title for a little longer.

Soon after, Jones decided it was time to move up to heavyweight so he dropped his title. Reyes fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title, and he was expected to cruise to victory. Instead he was knocked out in the second round by Blachowicz. Now as he is coming off of a two fight losing streak, Reyes needs to get things back on track if he wants to stay a top contender.

Jiří “Denisa” Procházka (27-3-1) is the fifth ranked middleweight contender, and he has a strong chance for a title shot if he can win this fight. This will be only his second fight in the UFC after a seven year MMA career mainly in GCF and Rizin promotions. He was the Rizin Light Heavyweight champion before making the jump to the UFC. In his debut at UFC 251, he made quick work on Volkan Oezdemir, knocking him out in the second round. That KO earned him a performance of the night bonus and a ton of respect. Procházka is taking a big step up facing a former contender in Reyes. But the Czech Muay Thai fighter has the experience and record needed to make a move if he sees an opening.

Where can I watch Reyes vs. Procházka in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 25 Reyes vs. Procházka live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Reyes vs. Procházka begins at midnight BST. The main event takes over at 3 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiří Procházka will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN2 channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler on May 15.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

