Sevilla vs. Inter live stream: How to watch the Europa League final

Sevilla and Inter meet today for the first time — and it happens to be in the championship match of the UEFA Europa League, the second tier of European club soccer. (It's just below the Champions League, which has its championship match on Sunday.)

In the United States, the game will be shown on CBS All Access and CBSSN starting at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

How to watch the Inter vs. Sevilla from anywhere

If you're going to find yourself out of your home country for the final match between Sevilla and Inter but still want to watch, it's worth checking out a VPN service. That's a little piece of software that routes all of your internet traffic through a specific location — or a specific country — so that you can continue to use your services there while you're on the road.

The catch is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic gets routed through there. One we recommend is ExpressVPN, which is affordable, secure, and definitely gets the job done.

Inter vs. Sevilla — how they got here

In the semifinal round, Inter easily handled Ukranian club Shakhtar Donetski 5-0, on goals from Martinez (2), D'Ambrosio, and R. Lukaku (2). Sevilla needed a little more work, notching a 2-1 win over Manchester United on goals from Suso and L. De Jong. Sevilla went down by a goal on a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 9th minute, before Suso tied things up the 26th minute. L. de Jong then got the winning goal in the 78th minute. Inter took down Leverkusen 2-1 in the quarterfinals, while Sevilla beat Wolves 1-0 in that round.

That brings us to today's match. The two teams have never met before in a UEFA-sanctioned competition. Sevilla is definitely the favorite, unbeaten in its last 20 games, and having won eight of its last nine. It finished fourth in the Spanish La Liga and is ranked eighth in UEFA competition. Inter Milan, meanwhile, is ranked 33rd by UEFA and finished second in Serie A.

The winner of today's game will go on to rep things in the UEFA Super Cup, which pits the Europa League winner against the Champions League winner. So either Sevilla or Inter will play either Bayern or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Sept. 24. After that, the whole thing starts over again (remember that things were delayed this year due to the global pandemic), with Sevilla and Inter playing again in the group stage draw on Oct. 1.