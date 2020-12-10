UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 256 is ready to close out 2020 with a bang, so fans need to know how to watch the Figueiredo vs. Moreno live stream. This UFC Pay-Per-View event has a little bit of everything, from Flyweight all the way up to Heavyweight.

In the Main Event, the Men’s Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo is making a push for fighter of the year with his fourth title fight in 2020. This “God of War” will be headlining back-to-back Pay-Per-Views as he defends his belt twice in just 21 days. He will face a tough boxer as challenger in Brandon Moreno, who is undefeated since rejoining UFC in September of 2019. Will the quick turnaround hold back either of these fighters? You can stream it all as they box and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 256 Pay-Per-View featuring Figueiredo vs. Moreno in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno?

UFC 256 will be broadcast live on Saturday, December 12, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 256 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 7 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Figueiredo vs. Moreno.

In the U.K., UFC 256 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 256 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 256 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 256 Prelims will be on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Featherweight hopefuls, when Cub Swanson (26-11) takes on Daniel Pineda (27-13).

The UFC 256 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 256 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price.

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. You can also watch the UFC 256 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels.

UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno — The Main Event Preview

UFC 256 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira • Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev • Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza • Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane Prelims • Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pine • Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba • Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo • Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes Early Prelims • Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa • Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

Deiveson "God of War" Figueiredo (20-1) is the defending UFC Flyweight Champion, and he’s trying to pull off something no champ has ever done in the UFC. He’s going to return to the octagon to defend his title just 21 days after his last one. Figueiredo put his Flyweight title on the line against Alex Perez at UFC 255 just last month. This will also be his fourth fight in 2020, which will make him the most active fighter on a championship level this year. If he finishes 4-0 in four title fights, he will have a solid argument to be the fighter or the year.

Figueiredo made quick work of Alex Perez just before Thanksgiving. It took him less than two minutes to lock in a guillotine choke hold to end the fight. However the champ won’t be facing an uneven disadvantage, because his challenger also fought at UFC 255.

Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno (18-5-1) is the first ranked UFC Flyweight contender, and he is also fighting on just a three week turnaround in this title fight. He faced another top contender, Brandon Royval, in the Featured Fight of the UFC 255 Prelims on ESPN2. Moreno clearly had his eyes on a title shot when he knocked out Royval in the first round and went on to call out the champion Figueiredo for an immediate championship fight.

Moreno is on his second stint in the UFC, and he’s 6-2-1 in the promotion. His strength is in his stand up boxing, and although he is a Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Moreno has said that he plans to take Figueiredo out on his feet.

UFC 256 is more than just one big fight. The UFC Lightweight division could be headed for a major shake up, and two top fighters are ready to make a move.

Tony Ferguson (26-4) vs. Charles Oliveira (29-8) is a fight with much more on the line than just bragging rights. Ferguson is the third ranked contender among UFC Lightweights, and Oliveira is ranked seventh. The champion, and number one pound-for-pound fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after his win at UFC 254 this October.

Khabib has dominated this division for a while, so if he stays retired there is certain to be a scramble among the great fighters at the top for the title. Either Ferguson or Oliveira could get a head start before McGregor and Poirier fight in January of 2021.

How to watch UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

