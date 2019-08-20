Watch Alton Brown's iconic 'Good Eats: The Return' if you've cut the cord

Streaming video can help cord-cutters enjoy live events and prime time shows with flexibility. However, this one goes out to the one I love. After a break of over six years, Alton Brown is bringing his iconic show Good Eats back to television.

Good Eats' 15th season, labeled Good Eats: The Return , is debuting Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. Eastern on Food Network with two back-to-back episodes. The show will air on Sunday nights in that slot with two new episodes every week. This season has updated a few things, like Alton's kitchen and his camera angles, but it will have all new culinary topics to cover. He could revisit the recipes for the previous 14 seasons, but as Brown often says, that's another show.

That other show is very real, as fans can also enjoy all new episodes of "Good Eats: Reloaded" on Cooking Channel. In Reloaded, Alton Brown goes back into original episodes to update recipes to reflect his own changes, add new things, and put right what once went wrong in his eyes. The show has taken classic episodes, already rewatchable, and added an extra level of enjoyment. It was just renewed for a second season , so the Good Eats universe will keep expanding.

Stream Good Eats

Fans have been asking @AltonBrown about how to watch the new Good Eats ever since the show has been announced. Many of them no longer have cable, which he points out is the classic method to watch the show. I've learned so much about food and cooking from Alton through the years, and I've also learned that the classic methods can be remixed and reloaded. In this case, that means streaming TV.

So let Mr. Brown create, educate and cook, but leave the streaming TV help to us. There are plenty of affordable and easy ways to stream Good Eats: The Return and Good Eats Reloaded live or on demand.

Philo

The cost: $20 a month after a one week free trial

$20 a month after a one week free trial Watch Philo on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Good Eats on Philo: Yes, with both Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Philo is a value focused live TV streaming service, with over 50 channels for only $20 a month. With just one plan, it's simple to know exactly what you will get with Philo. The combination of Food Network and Cooking Channel at a low cost is an enticing way to watch Good Eats: The Return and new episodes of Good Eats: Reloaded.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Good Eats on Fubo TV: Yes, with both Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Fubo TV began as a sports-focused live streaming TV service, but it has expanded to offer something for all kinds of CordCutters. That includes cooks in the kitchen, who can enjoy lessons from Alton Brown on Good Eats and Good Eats: Reloaded.

Sling TV

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Good Eats on Sling TV: Food Network included to watch Good Eats: The Return. Add the Lifestyle Extra channels add on for $5 a month and get Cooking Channel.

Sling TV has a lot to offer for CordCutters. The service has a wide variety of options, and is still a lower cost option at only $25 a month. Either Sling base plan includes Good Eats: The Return on Food Network. Plus Sling offers a long list of extra channel packs to add on, including Cooking Channel in the Lifestyle Extra pack with Good Eats: Reloaded.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Good Eats on Hulu: Food Network included, or upgrade to the Entertainment Add-on for $8 a month, get Cooking Channel.

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV very quickly have become a must-try service. There's the full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale , and you'll also get a full slate of entertainment, sports and local channels, too. You can cook along with Alton Brown on Good Eats: The Return with Food Network in the main plan, or add the Entertainment Add-on to get Cooking Channel with Good Eats: Reloaded.

PlayStation Vue - Core Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Good Eats on PlayStation Vue: Yes, with both Food Network and Cooking Channel.

PlayStation Vue is a live streaming TV service known for having a familiar feel and a funny name. All kidding aside, Vue has done a great job putting together channel packages that are broad enough to be appealing, but skinny enough to be affordable. Their Core Plan includes both Food Network and Cooking Channel, so you can watch ALL the Good Eats, and get a ton more live TV entertainment and sports.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Good Eats on YouTube TV: Food Network included to watch Good Eats: The Return

YouTube TV excels by keeping things simple. Live streaming channels come in just one plan from YouTube TV. It includes Food Network so you can be sure to watch Good Eats: The Return live along with everyone else.

AT&T TV Now - Entertainment Plan

The cost: $93 a month after a free trial

$93 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Good Eats on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with both Food Network and Cooking Channel.

AT&T TV Now was until recently called DirecTV Now. I hesitate to even include this option, as the new AT&T TV Now plans bump Food Network and Cooking Channel into a much more expensive tier. Unless you're already in the AT&T universe, you have better options for Good Eats episode.

Stream the first new Good Eats for free on FoodNetwork.com

You can watch the first episode of Good Eats: The Return on Foodnetwork.com right now for free.

The first episode is also available on YouTube right now . Learn all about Chicken Parm in an entertaining way.

Buy a season pass of Good Eats

If you would rather own Good Eats: The Return, and rewatch it again and again, you can choose to buy a season pass on digital video stores. The latest season is now available on Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

A quick word of warning from one fan to another. Good Eats: The Return is listed by Food Network on TV as season 15. However, stores like Amazon & Google Play have Good Eats: The Return listed as Season 16. This is because there is already a season 15 of Good Eats on digital stores. It has the 10th anniversary special and some other special content. It is worth watching, but buy Season 16, linked below, if you want the latest episodes. The first two episodes are live and linked below.