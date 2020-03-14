Watch Lee-Oliveira livestream in UFC Fight Night tonight on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken hold in the United States, and rocked the sports industries in the country. The major team sports in season have either suspended or cancelled games, and fans are being left without live events to watch. Mixed Martial Arts is ready to step up to fill the need, and they're making some changes to do it safely . For events later this month, they'll move fight cards into a private facility owned by the sport, and for this week they're going to fight in an arena with no fans in attendance.

That doesn't mean you should expect less excitement, since this UFC Fight Night is headlined by two fighters with reputations for stoppages. And because of the Coronavirus and the changes it's made to fans being able to attend events, the fight now will be available on ESPN. You can watch this event live when you stream Lee vs. Oliveira in UFC Fight Night Brasilia on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira live stream

When is UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira?

UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira is broadcasting from Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday, March 14. This Fight Night is available on ESPN+ as well as treditional ESPN, with the Prelims starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 6 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira — The Main Event Preview

Kevin "The Motown Phenom" Lee (18-5) is the eighth ranked lightweight contender, and he's looking to put one of the worst stretches of his career behind him. Lee has lost three of his last five fights, dating back to his fight with Tony Ferguson for the interim Lightweight title just over two years ago. This run of fights also included a catchweight fight where he missed weight, and a failed attempt to move up to Welterweight. Now Lee is back at Lightweight, and while he may have no chance to face off against champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, he surely would like to score another win and maybe move up to some bigger fights in a crowded division.

Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira (28-8) is the thirteenth ranked lightweight fighter, yet he's been a red hot fighter recently. Over the last twenty months, Oliveira has fought six times and he's been undefeated in that stretch. In fact, he scored Performance of the Night bonus in five of those six fights, with three of them in his home country of Brazil. Now he's fighting in the nation's capital, and hoping to elevate his lightweight ranking after a long stretch at Featherweight. Can Oliveira be more than just a stepping stone for Lee's career rebuild?

Catch this official preview of the Lee vs. Oliveira Main Event from UFC Brasilia.

UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 3 p.m.

Main Card 6 p.m.

Post Show 9 p.m.

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Kevin Lee (18-5) vs. Charles Oliveira (28-8)

Demian Maia (28-9) vs. Gilbert Burns (17-3)

Renato Moicano (13-3-1) vs. Damir Hadzovic (13-5)

Johnny Walker (17-4) vs. Nikita Krylov (26-7)

Francico Trinaldo (24-7) vs. John Makdessi (17-6)

Prelims

Jussier Formiga (23-6) vs. Brandon Moreno (16-5-1)

Amanda Ribas (8-1) vs. Randa Markos (10-8-1)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-6) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (20-1)

Rani Yahya (26-10) vs. Enrique Barzola (17-5-1)

Mayra Bueno Silva (6-0) vs. Maryna Moroz (9-3)

Bruno Silva (10-4-2) vs. David Dvorak (17-3)

Veronica Macedo (6-3-1) vs. Bea Malecki (3-0)

How to watch UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events . The service also has more exclusive UFC Fight Night events like this one. ESPN+ goes beyond UFC with PFL MMA, Top Rank boxing, pro team sports including MLB, NHL and FC Cup, and major college sports, including NCAA men's and women's basketball, college football , baseball and more.

ESPN+ has tons of great sports, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events. The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night Brasilia: Lee vs. Oliveira cost on ESPN+?

ESPN+ costs $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription, and you are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on March 14 with Lee vs. Oliveira .

