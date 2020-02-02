How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Fox in 2020

Source: FoxSports (Image credit: FoxSports)

It's almost time for the biggest TV event of the year. Super Bowl LIV (or 54 if you prefer you numbers Roman numberal-free) is the championship game of the NFL, and it's also regularly the most watched TV broadcast of every year. If you want to join in and watch the Super Bowl, the big key is knowing which network has the Super Bowl this year, and how you can watch that network on a local channel.

Super Bowl LIV will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m Eastern from at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl for the NFL championship. The NFL currently rotates the Super Bowl broadcast between the broadcast networks that carry NFL regular season games. In recent years it has been on NBC, CBS and Fox, but not on ESPN since they have yet to have the Super Bowl on a cable channel.

This year, Super Bowl 54 will be on Fox. The 2020 Super Bowl will be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with Erin Andrews and Chris Myers reporting from the sidelines,

Everything you need to watch Super Bowl LIV online & without cable

There are quite a few ways you can watch Fox including several ways to stream it online. You don't need cable just to see Fox and Super Bowl 54. Selecting the best way for you to watch it will come down to your specific location and situation. As CordCutters, we want everyone to be able to watch the game on whatever device, and through whatever way works best for them. Here are several options to watch the Super Bowl in 2020 on Fox.

Use a VPN to watch the Super Bowl

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, a VPN, or "Virtual Private Network", sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound like your solution for streaming the Super Bowl? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.

Watch Super Bowl LIV online with a Live Streaming Service

With the Super Bowl on Fox this year, you can watch the game online everywhere you can stream your local Fox channel. One of the simpler ways to do this is with a Live Streaming Service that includes your Fox local station. You won't have to worry about signal strength or tower direction, and you will get a variety of other great channels streaming live as well. Many of these services offer free trials too, so the Super Bowl might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options, which include Fox stations.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Hulu with Live TV Hit the deep pass



Stream the Super Bowl with confidence on Hulu.



Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. They can include local Fox station, so you won't need to miss a moment of Super Bowl LIV.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Fubo TV Stream the goal line stand



Have a flawless Super Bowl Sunday streaming with Fubo.



Fubo TV has had a sports focus since the very beginning. While they have expanded their focus, the service is still a great way to stream sports, including Super Bowl 2020.



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV: Yes, with local Fox stations.

Sling Blue Sling the pigskin around



Stream the Super Bowl LIV as a Slinger.



Sling is the most economical of the major streaming services. You can stream Super Bowl LIV and tons more with Sling TV.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local Fox station.

AT&T TV Now Games & Thrones



They put the 'T' in Touchdowns



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. Get the Super Bowl LIV streaming on the Plus Plan, then catch Watchmen since you'll get HBO as well.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local Fox station.

YouTube TV Punt, Pass and Subscribe



YouTube makes live NFL games simple; even the Super Bowl.



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including Fox for watching the Super Bowl LIV.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch Super Bowl LIV on FoxSports

Fox is streaming the Super Bowl live for free on FoxSports on the web and in the FoxSports app. They are asking viewers to create a FoxSports profile to stream it for free in the Fox Sports app.

The Fox Sports app is available for Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs. Make sure to check your app ahead of time so you are all set up ahead of time.

Download the Fox Sports app for your devices

Watch Super Bowl LIV using an over-the-air antenna

You can keep things really simple and still get a great experience by watching the Super Bowl through your local Fox affiliate. Just hook up a good over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn the channel to your local Fox station.

The best over-the-air antennas

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device