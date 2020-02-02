How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online: stream it free without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The biggest day of the year in sports is nearly here, as the NFL season reaches its championship finale! Super Bowl Sunday is approaching, and players and fans from the Midwest and the Bay Area are packing up and heading to South Florida. No matter if you are having a big party or just enjoying the game with family, we can help get you ready to watch the Super Bowl online and without cable.

As CordCutters, we want to be able to watch the game on whatever device, and through whatever way works best for us. Fortunately, there are many good options for CordCutters to watch the game. No matter if you are watching a broadcast on your TV or streaming to your phone, you have more easy choices to watch the Super Bowl online than ever before.

Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will face the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 54 will be on Fox. The 2020 Super Bowl will be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with Erin Andrews and Chris Myers reporting from the sidelines.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV online if you're outside the United States

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in the United States.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network," sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.

Watch Super Bowl LIV online

You may already be a subscriber of a streaming service, and that can make streaming the Super Bowl convenient. If you have never been a subscriber, you could consider starting a free trial at the beginning of February, and it will include the ability to watch the Super Bowl online. Just make sure to check that your local Fox station is included with the Live TV streaming service of your choice.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV: Yes, with local Fox stations.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local Fox station.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Super Bowl LIV — Chiefs vs 49ers Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) have been an offensive buzzsaw in the NFL Playoffs this year, scoring 86 points in two games. Keep an eye on the Chiefs in the second and third quarters, which is when they did the most damage against Houston and Tennessee. Patrick Mahomes has spent this season transforming from one of the NFL's best quarterbacks into the league's best player.

In the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs fell behind the Titans 17-7, and had to be feeling a bit of deja vu from the week before. Then Mahomes and the offense scored three touchdowns in less than five minutes of gametime to take the lead, and they never looked back. The Chiefs are now winners of eight straight games. Between back Damien Williams, receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and even tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs may have more weapons than even the 49ers excellent defense can contain.

ESPN Get Up crew previews the Super Bowl, and the matchup between KC's defensive line & 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers (13-3) have been dominating in the NFC side of the playoff bracket, and they still may not have shown everything they can do. The Niners game plan is pretty clear, as they have had 27 passing attempts and 89 rushing attempts in their two games this January. They aren't relying on only one rusher, as Raheen Mostert and Tevin Coleman took turns leading the team in rushes.

In the NFC Championship game, Mostert helped put the Packers away early with three touchdowns in the first half. The 49ers defense has been the story of their season, with standouts like Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa who have a combined 19 sacks. Their defensive backfield will have all they can handle facing Mahomes, but Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams have combined for five interceptions. A big one in the big game could turn the tide.

Watch Super Bowl LIV online on the FoxSports App

Fox is streaming the Super Bowl live for free on FoxSports on the web and in the FoxSports app. They are asking viewers to create a FoxSports profile to stream it for free in the Fox Sports app, but if you do you will be able to stream the game in 4K HDR with a compatible setup.

Learn how to watch Super Bowl LIV in 4K

The Fox Sports app is available for Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs. Make sure to check your app ahead of time so you are all set up ahead of time. This will be your easiest way to watch Super Bowl 2020 online.

Download the Fox Sports app for your devices

What channel is Super Bowl 2020 on?

This year, Fox and its affiliates will be broadcasting the Super Bowl from Miami. You should be able to tune in to your local affilaite Fox network and watch the game with ease.

In 2019, CBS had broadcasted the big game.

Super Bowl LIV TV Schedule

All times shown are Eastern time.

Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show: 2 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV National Anthem by Demi Lovato: Approx 6:25 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show featuring Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and more: approx 8:15 p.m.

The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere: Immediately following the game.

Watch Super Bowl LIV online on Yahoo! Sports mobile app and NFL mobile app

As long as you are willing to watch exclusively on a mobile device, you have the option to watch the Super Bowl for free in the Yahoo! Sports app or NFL mobile app.

No subscription is needed to watch these games, but there are a few catches; ones that even Tyreek Hill can't make. This is mobile only, so no viewing on smart TVs or using Chromecast or AirPlay. Also you need to have location permissions turned on, even though these are all nationally broadcast games.

This is still a nice perk, because it doesn't require you to pay and it could be enough in a pinch to satisfy super-fans. Plus if the game gets too good for your small screen, you now know the options to stream it on the big screen too.

Listen to Super Bowl LIV on SiriusXM

Everyone who loves football wants to be able to sit down in front of their biggest TV to watch the Super Bowl from kickoff until the trophy ceremony. Unfortunately, life isn't always fair, and sometimes we have to run an errand or pick up a relative at the airport. That doesn't mean you have to miss out of Kansas City vs. San Francisco. You can still tune in to Super Bowl LIV play by play on the go with SiriusXM .

The SiriusXM broadcasts of many NFL games, including Monday Night Football, on NFL Radio. They also have NFL talk and analysis from big NFL broadcasters including Bob Papa and Charlie Weis. NFL Radio will have the Super Bowl and it is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices on channel SXM 88.

Watch Super Bowl LIV using an over-the-air antenna

You can keep things really simple and still get a great experience by watching the Super Bowl through your local Fox affiliate. Fox is the network that has rights to this years Super Bowl. Just hook up a good over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn the channel to your local Fox station.

The best over-the-air antennas

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device