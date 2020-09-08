2 Dope Queens Phoebe Robinson gets stand-up special on HBO Max

HBO Max has greenly a new solo stand-up special featuring comedian, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Phoebe Robinson.

Robinson is perhaps best known from 2 Dope Queens and Black Frasier. The stand-up special will be her first for television. No word on when it'll be released, though.

“Phoebe’s unique brand of humor is exciting and fresh and we are proud to welcome her to the Max family” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max in a statement. “A true multi-hyphenate, she radiates with authenticity and has her finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the world today.”

As for what the special will include, Robinson is expected to tackle topics like quarantining with her boyfriend, failing at being a social justice warrior, and moderating on Michelle Obama’s book tour.

“I feel like Susan Lucci when she finally won a Daytime Emmy (this reference is for my mom). It took twelve years to get here, but here I am” Robinson said in a prepared statement. “Starting my relationship with HBO via 2 Dope Queens was a dream come true and to be able to stay in the HBO family with this stand-up special is helping me keep my lights on and Tampax Pearls in my medicine cabinet. Jokes aside, I'm honored to have the privilege of making people laugh, especially during these times. Thank you in advance for giving me the job of a lifetime.”

Robinson will be the executive producer for the show, which will be produced by her company Tiny Reparations.

Robinson joins HBO Max’s exciting slate of stand-up offerings, with previously announced specials from Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, Marlon Wayans, John Early, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco, which includes which includes solo specials from Moses Storm, and Chris Redd.