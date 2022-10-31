A fantastic Paramount Plus half-price discount ends very soon

One of the best streaming deals available right now offers you 50% off the price of a Paramount Plus annual subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire stick — however its days are numbered.

This deal has been running for a good month now, but its last day is November 2, and after that, you'll have to pay $100 for a Paramount Plus Premium plan (without ads) and $50 for an Essential one, instead of $50 and $25 like in the deal provides.

Use the code UEFA50 on the Paramount Plus website here (opens in new tab)

Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services, with a wide array of Paramount-produced movies and TV shows. This deal makes getting access to its library and Paramount Plus original series incredibly accessible.

The service also has loads of sports coverage, which is where this deal comes from. You get it by typing the code "UEFA50" on the Paramount Plus website (opens in new tab).

UEFA is the Union of European Football Associations, and under it falls lots of famous soccer championships including the Champion's League and Europa League. Coverage of lots of these games now plays on Paramount Plus, hence the discount code.

Whether or not you're a sports fan, though, this discount code is great, as Paramount Plus has a great range of offerings across sports, TV and movies.

Let's not forget the Fire TV stick, a streaming dongle that turns any screen into a smart TV, which on its own typically costs $30 anyway. You can use the Fire TV stick to watch Paramount Plus easily, but it'll also get you access to other streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix.

Paramount Plus' ranks are continuously swelling, not just with great originals but with classics too. In early October, the entire Indiana Jones quadrilogy was added to the service, and there are plenty new shows and movies on Paramount Plus coming in November.

How do you get the Paramount Plus deal? 1. Head to the Paramount Plus website (opens in new tab)

2. Click "redeem" on the home page

3. Use the code "UEFA50" for the discount.

4. Sign up as usual, enjoying the annual plan for a lot less.

Why is Paramount Plus good for sports fans? Ah yes, why did we flag this Paramount Plus deal as being particularly good for sports fans? Well, the clue is in the code you just used: UEFA50. You see, in August, Paramount Plus signed a new deal to continue to be the streaming service that airs UEFA Champions League games in the US, giving the streaming giant exclusive rights to every soccer game as part of the championship. Not only can you see the best European soccer teams duke it out whenever you want, but you can also enjoy lots of other sports that Paramount plays live including NFL, college football, PGA Tour, MMA, other soccer leagues like Serie A, and some other more niche sports like Bull Riding. Paramount Plus holds its head amongst other dedicated sports streaming channels, particularly ESPN Plus. Costing $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, it and the premium plan of Paramount Plus are comparable (try saying that 10 times fast), but thanks to the deal on the latter, you can get a great discount on sports.

What's an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite? Amazon's Fire TV sticks are little dongles that you can plug into a TV, to give it smart TV features — it's basically a way to keep your older set ticking instead of buying an expensive new one. It gives you access to loads of streaming services — Paramount Plus included — without the cost. The Lite is only $30, like we said. These sticks are also pretty portable, meaning they're easy to move around the house and can also attach to a TV better than a giant box would. The Lite is Amazon's lowest-end streaming stick, but it still offers 1080p video streaming, which is all most TVs can handle anyway. If you want a more high-end version though, we do have a round-up of the best Amazon Fire sticks, and also a guide to the best Amazon Fire stick remotes.