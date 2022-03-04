A Madea Homecoming steals Tinder Swindler’s Netflix top spot

A Madea Homecoming swiped left on The Tinder Swindler, as the new Tyler Perry movie beat the true-crime documentary to top Netflix’s most watched movie rankings for February 21-27.

The latest Madea movie, which only debuted on the streaming service on February 25, put an end to The Tinder Swindler’s three-week run as the most-viewed movie on Netflix.

Netflix releases a top 10 of its most viewed movies and TV shows every week. Since the week of January 31, The Tinder Swindler had come out on top for movies, but A Madea Homecoming passed it last week, with the comedy movie netting a huge 31.5 million hours watchtime to The Tinder Swindler’s 17.6 million.

Tyler Perry’s Madea franchise has never been one that is particularly beloved by movie critics. It wasn’t that much different with A Madea Homecoming, which has a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. What to Watch’s A Madea Homecoming review fell in line with this general consensus. However, fans have always had a fondness for Madea and her antics.

Of Perry’s 10 previous movies to feature Madea, all of which were released in movie theaters, six of them were the No. 1 movie at the box office in their first week of release (Madea’s Family Reunion, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Madea Goes to Jail). Now, even without the box office as a measuring stick, A Madea Homecoming shows that the fan favorite is still a popular draw.

Even though The Tinder Swindler has lost its No. 1 spot, at least for now, it has been at the heart of the recent obsession with scammer stories on screen. Since its release, Netflix reports that The Tinder Swindler has been watched for 162.6 million hours. This love for scammers is also evidenced in Netflix's Top 10 TV rankings for Feb. 21-27, where Inventing Anna continues to be a top pick.

Here is the complete Netflix Top 10 list (English) for movies the week of Feb. 21-27, including how many weeks they’ve been in the top 10 (in parentheses) and the number of hours viewed last week. Ranked in order from 1-10:

Netflix Top 10 movies February 21-27

A Madea Homecoming (1) — 31.56 million hours viewed

The Tinder Swindler (4) — 17.67 million hours viewed

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2) — 17.44 million hours viewed

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2) — 9.91 million hours viewed

Despicable Me 2 (4) — 9.75 million hours viewed

Fistful of Vengeance (2) — 7.56 million hours viewed

Tall Girl 2 (3) — 7.47 million hours viewed

Abominable (2) — 7.33 million hours viewed

Despicable Me (4) — 5.59 million hours viewed

Red Notice (13) — 4.97 million hours viewed

And if you’re curious, here’s the top 10 for TV shows on Netflix:

