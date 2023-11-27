Act fast: the HBO Max Cyber Monday deal is about to end, with its $42 savings gone

As you're reading this, one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals has less than a day to go until it runs out, so if you want to sign up for Max at its discounted rate, you're going to have to act fast!

Usually, Max (formerly HBO Max, until a name change earlier this year) costs $9.99 per month for its cheapest tier, which has adverts. However, if you sign up now, you can save $7 for your first six months, so you'll only pay $2.99 each month. That's $42 off in all, if you sign up within a day.

This streaming deal kicked off ahead of Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is the last day you can sign up. The deal closes at 11:59 pm ET, so if you haven't subscribed by the end of the day, you're straight outta luck!

Max ad-enabled: was $9.99 , now $2.99 for six months

Save $7 each month for your first half-year of Max's ad-enabled plan, which adds up to 70% each month in total. That's $42 in total, a nice saving given how many movies and TV shows (and now Discovery Plus shows) are on the platform.

Ends Monday, November 27

Due to some recent changes with Max, this deal actually includes two streaming services at once.

That's because subscribers to Max also get access to the entire Discovery Plus library, filled with factual and 'edutainment' (educational entertainment) shows, as well as lots of reality.

That's in addition to the already great HBO Max library. There are classics like Game of Thrones and Warner Bros. movies like Blue Beetle as well as loads of great Max Originals like Our Flag Means Death, Succession, The Gilded Age and more.

If you've yet to pick up a Cyber Monday streaming deal, then we should point something out: the Max discount is the first to end, with some lasting an extra day or even a week longer.

To maximize your streaming spending, we've got a guide on how you can sign up to 5 streaming services over Cyber Monday for less than the price of Netflix, with Max and Discovery Plus being two of those five.

