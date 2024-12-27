Amy Adams' weirdest, wildest role yet is finally hitting a streaming platform

If you've been wondering when and how to watch Nightbitch from the comfort of your own couch, we've got good news: the Amy Adams-led satire is finally hitting streaming platforms today. After making its theatrical premiere stateside by Searchlight Pictures on Friday, December 6, the 2024 new movie will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday, December 27.

That means that you're going to need a Hulu subscription to tune into the horror comedy, which sees Adams boldly portray a former artist turned frustrated stay-at-home mom whose newfound domesticity takes a surreal turn when she begins transforming into a feral dog during the evenings. Current Hulu options include the ad-supported plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, or the commercial-free plan for $18.99 per month. (The ad-free alternative doesn't have an annual option, FYI.)

Written and directed by Marielle Helle — the filmmaker behind Can You Ever Forgive Me? and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Nightbitch is the big-screen adaptation of the best-selling 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder.

Adams' first starring role since 2022's Disenchanted, the six-time Oscar nominee (Vice, American Hustle) has received critical acclaim for her performance as "Mother" in the black comedy, earning a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actress" and an Independent Spirit Award nod for "Best Lead Performance." (She has already taken home the Tribute Performer Award at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.) Known for the vitality and versatility that she brings to her roles, Adams "is a performer whose emotional transparency can make her characters seem unguarded and appealingly vulnerable, and the movie works as well as it does in great part because of her," The New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis of wrote in her review of the film.

Adams is joined in the Nightbitch cast by Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Mary Holland (Self Reliance), Archana Rajan (Grey's Anatomy), Jessica Harper (The Old Man) and Arleigh Patrick Snowden and Emmett James Snowden, making their movie debuts.

NIGHTBITCH | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Nightbitch above before streaming the new horror comedy beginning today on Hulu.