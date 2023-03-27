Ana de Armas headlines Saturday Night Live hosts for April

A trio of female stars have been tapped as Saturday Night Live hosts for the back-to-back-to-back new episodes that are kicking off the month. Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon and Ana de Armas are set to headline the April 1, April 8 and April 15 episodes of Saturday Night Live this month.

Quinta Brunson was previously announced as the host for the April 1 episode during SNL's last all new episode on March 11. Bruson is the star, creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-winning TV series Abbott Elementary. This is going to mark for her first time hosting SNL.

Brunson is being joined by another first-timer on SNL, with Lil Yachty serving as the musical guest for the episode. Lil Yachty's most recent album, Let's Start Here, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's top rock and alternative charts.

After a couple of SNL rookies take the stage, a veteran presence is going to oversee the show on April 8, as former SNL cast member Molly Shannon is returning to Studio 8H to host for the second time. Shannon can currently be seen in the movie A Good Person and stars in the upcoming HBO Max show The Other Two season 3.

Shannon's musical accompaniment is going to be The Jonas Brothers, making their third appearance on SNL as the musical guests. They have a new album, simply titled The Album, releasing on May 12.

Wrapping up these trio of April episodes is Ana de Armas, set to make her SNL hosting debut on April 15. Oscar-nominated for Blonde this past year, de Armas has her new movie Ghosted releasing on April 21.

Also making her debut on SNL for the April 15 episode is musical guest Karol G. Her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, made music history when it was the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The trio joins a lineup of hosts for Saturday Night Live season 48 that has included Jenna Ortega, Woody Harrelson, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza, Austin Butler, Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Teller.

Saturday Night Live airs live across the US at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC, as well as streaming live on Peacock. The episode is then also available to stream the next day on Peacock.