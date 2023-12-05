BBC One's Christmas Day schedule revealed: Call the Midwife and Doctor Who lead line-up
Other highlights include the final ever episode of Ghosts and a new festive animation
The BBC One Christmas Day schedule has been revealed with the Call the Midwife and Doctor Who Christmas specials taking centre stage.
In a heavyweight Christmas Day line-up, the BBC will also broadcast the final ever episode of Ghosts, plus there's the traditional Strictly Come Dancing festive episode to enjoy.
The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 sees Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday team up for their first adventure.
While this year's Call the Midwife special sees Christmas 1968 getting underway but while newlyweds Matthew (Olly Rix) and Trixie Franklin (Helen George) are looking forward to their first Christmas together as a married couple, they are soon sprung with an unexpected visitor - Trixie's brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper)!
Other highlights include a special of The Wheel and a Christmas Day outing to Albert Square in EastEnders. Plus there's a Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special to enjoy.
The Christmas Day movies on BBC One are the 2015 version of Cinderella, The Addams Family 2 and Toy Story 4. Younger audiences will no doubt enjoy Tabby McTat, the latest festive animation by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffer. While The King's Christmas broadcast will go out at 3 pm.
Here's BBC1's Christmas Day afternoon and evening schedule:
12:55 The Addams Family 2
14:20 BBC News
14:30 Weather
14:35 Tabby McTat
15:00 The King's Christmas Broadcast
15:10 Toy Story 4
16:40 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
17:55 Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road
18:50 Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel
19:45 Ghosts Christmas Special 2023
20:15 Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023
21:45 EastEnders
22:45 Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
Meanwhile, ITV1's Christmas Day schedule features festive outings to Emmerdale and Coronation Street. Plus The Masked Singer Christmas special and a festive edition of the Lee Mack quiz The 1% Club.
Here's ITV1's Christmas Day afternoon and evening schedule:
1200 JAMES MARTIN'S CHRISTMAS DAY
1400 AINSLEY'S FESTIVE FLAVOURS
1500 H M THE KING
1510 YOU'VE BEEN FRAMED! CHRISTMAS CRACKERS
1540 ITV NEWS AND WEATHER
1545 IN FOR A PENNY: CHRISTMAS CRACKERS
1630 SING 2
1830 EMMERDALE
1900 CORONATION STREET
1930 THE MASKED SINGER: CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
2100 THE 1% CLUB CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
2200 BARRY HUMPHRIES: THE LAST LAUGH
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!