BBC1's Christmas Day TV schedule is confirmed including Call the Midwife and Gavin & Stacey finale!

BBC One has finally revealed its Christmas Day schedule with the first of the two Call the Midwife specials and the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey at the heart of its primetime offering.

Call the Midwife will air at 8.00 pm on Christmas Day, while comedy fans can enjoy the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey at 9.00 pm. Other big Christmas Day shows on BBC One include festive specials of Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing and Mrs Brown's Boys. It will be fascinating to see what scores the biggest ratings on Christmas Day.

The final Gavin & Stacey will air at 9.00pm on BBC One on Christmas Day (Image credit: BBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson)

Younger audiences will enjoy Tiddler, the latest festive animation from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and a new Wallace & Gromit adventure: Vengeance Most Fowl. Meanwhile, The King's Christmas Broadcast keeps its traditional 3 pm slot.

Wallace & Gromit are making a welcome return on Christmas Day (Image credit: BBC)

BBC One's Christmas Day schedule from the early afternoon

2.35 pm Tiddler

3.00 pm The King's Christmas Broadcast

3.10 pm The Weakest Link: Christmas special

3.55 pm Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

5.10 pm Doctor Who: Joy to the World

6.10 pm Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

7.30 pm EastEnders

8.00 pm Call the Midwife

9.00 pm Gavin & Stacey: The finale

10.35 pm EastEnders

11.05 pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special

Meanwhile, BBC One's Boxing Day schedule features the second of the Call the Midwife specials at 7.30 pm. Plus BBC One's other big festive treat on Boxing Day is the Outnumbered Christmas special, the first comedy outing for the Brockmans since 2016, which will air at 9.40 pm.

BBC One's Boxing Day schedule from the early afternoon

1.50 pm Paddington

3.15 pm Beauty and the Beast

5.15 pm BBC News

5.35 pm Regional news

5.40 pm Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

7.30 pm Call the Midwife

8.30 pm EastEnders

9.00 pm Blankety Blank Christmas special

9.40 pm Outnumbered Christmas special



