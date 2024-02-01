Clarkson's Farm season 3 release date confirmed at last and show's future revealed

We finally know when Clarkson's Farm season 3 will arrive on Prime Video... and it's just a few months away!

Amazon has confirmed that the third installment of the hit show will be launching worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, May 3, 2024. Excitingly, the same announcement also confirmed that production on a fourth series has already commenced, too.

Now that the release date's been announced, we've also been given a better idea of the challenges that Jeremy Clarkson and his team will face at Diddly Squat Farm this time around. It sounds like the toughest year yet, with the crew facing everything from severe heatwaves, price hikes and a new arrival on the farm!

"The third series of Clarkson's Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges", the release reads. "The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are fashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

"Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land — thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat. This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

"Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint — as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition."

This news comes just a few months after Kaleb Cooper teased he had his "biggest ever falling-out" with Jeremy Clarkson in an interview with The Times.

Despite saying the pair are close, he commented: "No spoilers, but series three shows our biggest ever falling-out, because that man has just got to learn to listen to me. One of my favourite things is watching Jeremy get electrocuted on one of his own fences and last time it happened, I was thinking, 'That’s my role really — I need to be his electric fence, stopping him doing silly things."

Clarkson's Farm season 3 hits Prime Video on Friday, May 3, 2024. Past seasons of the show are available to stream right now. Looking for more must-watch shows? Check out our picks for the best Prime Video shows we think you should be streaming.