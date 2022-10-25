EastEnders fans blown away by Danielle Harold's 'heartbreaking' performance as Lola has a devastating seizure

EastEnders viewers were astounded by Danielle Harold's "heartbreakingly good" performance during last night's episode (Monday, October 24) after her character, Lola Pearce had a terrifying seizure.

During last night's EastEnders episode, Lola was busy preparing for her daughter Lexi's (Isabella Brown) pageant and was determined to make it perfect.

As Lola rushed around the Square to buy important accessories, Lexi seemed fully prepared to take to the stage.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Lexi's dress ripped and the panicked pair rushed over to Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) house, where Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) repaired the dress.

Meanwhile, Lola had managed to convince Lexi's former step-dad Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to attend the pageant, despite his reluctance of having an awkward conversation with his ex-husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden)

Before Lexi's performance started, Lola took a touching family photo to commemorate the special moment, while they all sat down and got ready to watch her on-stage.

As Lola stood up to go to the toilet, she had another dizzy spell and as she walked away, she lost her balance and stumbled.

Her boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) ran to be by her side, but a worried Lola reassured him that she was fine and to get everyone ready before Lexi's performance.

As Lola stepped out of the cubicle, her hands began to shake while she looked in the mirror and had one eye closed. A terrified Lola then suddenly collapsed and had a seizure on the floor.

This harrowing scene is the start of Lola's heartbreaking brain tumour storyline which will see Lola and her loved ones deal with her diagnosis, as well as follow Lola's experiences and those around her as she faces her new reality of being a young person living with a brain tumour.

EastEnders fans took to Twitter to praise Danielle's amazing acting during the tough scene and are convinced that the soap star will be incredible in the storyline...

