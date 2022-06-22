EastEnders fans distracted by Nancy and Zack’s lack of chemistry after shock proposal

EastEnders viewers picked up on Zack Hudson and Nancy Carter's apparent lack of chemistry and 'boring' love story.

Nancy is shocked when she discovers Zack cheated on her in EastEnders
EastEnders fans labelled the couple as 'boring' and had 'no chemistry'. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders viewers branded Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and Zack Hudson’s (James Farrar) relationship as ‘boring’ during last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 21) and said that the couple had ‘no chemistry’ after Zack shockingly proposed to Nancy.

Recently in EastEnders, Zack was caught out for cheating on his girlfriend Nancy with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Nancy and Zack’s relationship hit the rocks after Nancy’s mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was involved in a car crash that nearly killed her.

On top of this, Nancy has been struggling to cope with Linda’s alcoholism and has been taking her anger out on Zack.

Hurt by Nancy’s behaviour, Zack had a drunken one-night stand with Sam.

As the pair managed to rekindle their relationship, Zack’s infidelity was exposed at Tina Carter’s (Luisa Bradshaw-White) memorial when a picture of a half-naked Zack and Sam was projected across The Albert.

Sam Mitchell picks up Zack Hudson's parcel

Zack's fling was rumbled by the courier. (Image credit: BBC)

During last night’s episode, Nancy was devastated by Zack’s deceit and the Carter family had now declared war on the Mitchell’s.

Wracked with guilt, Zack desperately tried to repair their relationship, but his begging wasn’t enough to convince Nancy.

Later on, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) gave Zack some home truths and it wasn’t long before a furious Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) showed up to add to the fire.

As the pair squared up to each other, things got out of hand when Mick accused Zack of ruining her time being back on the Square.

“And that’s all my fault, is it?” Zack asked.

“What?” Mick questioned.

Zack Hudson faces off with Mick Carter

Zack faced off with an angry Mick. (Image credit: BBC)

“It’s not exactly happy families at yours, is it, Mick? I’ve wiped away a couple of tears at your expense,” Zack said.

When Zack branded Mick’s family as ‘a joke,’ a fuming Mick nearly came to blows with Zack until Sharon asked him to leave.

“Come near my boozer again, I will kill you,” he warned.

As Zack sat down with Martin Fowler (James Bye) to talk about the issue, Martin told Zack to stay away from Nancy to let her heal.

However, Zack refused and rushed to be by her side where he profusely declared his love for her.

Zack proposes to a stunned Nancy

Zack went to the ultimate lengths to get Nancy back. (Image credit: BBC)

A heartbroken Nancy turned him down again, but desperate to win her back and prove the ultimate commitment, Zack got down on one knee and proposed to her. 

Will she accept his proposal? Will this be the final nail in the coffin of their relationship, or could we hear wedding bells in the not too distant future? 

As the chaos unfolded, fans were busy focusing on Nancy and Zack’s lack of chemistry and labelled their love story as ‘boring’…

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

