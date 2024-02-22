EastEnders fans left baffled after spotting HUGE Jack and Lucas blunder

EastEnders fans were confused by a glaring mistake after Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) called Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) during last night's episode (Wednesday, February 21).

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has been crumbling ever since she dropped her 'D' necklace in Keanu Taylor's grave and is now on the verge of a psychotic breakdown.

As her mental health has been deteriorating, Denise has been "seeing" the ghost of Keanu and fears he's back from the dead to confront her.

In the middle of her manic episode, Keanu "appeared" in her living room and warned her that Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) was working for the devil.

Denise tore the house apart searching for the missing murder weapon, until Johnny knocked on her door to talk to her about the lost murder weapon.

A distraught Denise fled the house to escape Johnny and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) found her hiding in the Square garden.

Denise Fox visited her ex-husband Lucas Johnson in prison. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, a spiralling Denise went to visit her killer ex-husband Lucas in prison again to try and seek redemption.

The former priest was baffled by Denise's ramblings as she confessed that "she buried him" and he asked her if she had killed someone.

"No. But I helped to cover it up," she said.

As he tried to press her for more information, she refused to elaborate further and accused him of not believing her. But just as she was about to leave, Lucas threatened to call someone who would tell him the whole story.

Lucas was desperate to help Denise and told her that he didn't know why she came if she wasn't going to explain herself. She replied that God sent her to him because he had been in her position before and has done terrible things.

Denise confessed that she needed to be forgiven by him as he was a man of God and believed the devil would take her if God didn't forgive her.

Lucas made a surprise call to Jack Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

"He warned me about him. The wolf, the ravening wolf. That's who Johnny is, and he's working for the devil," Denise said.

Lucas struggled to understand what she was talking about as she begged him to help her and absolve her of her sins, but he insisted that she needed a doctor.

Denise accused Lucas of protecting "him" and fled the prison in a panic, saying that the devil is coming for her tonight.

Lucas was at a loss trying to help Denise and called her husband Jack to tell him that he was seriously concerned for her mental health and that she might be having a nervous breakdown.

However, fans were quick to point out an error as they questioned how Lucas would have known Jack's phone number...

How did Lucas have Jack’s phone number? 🧐 #EastEndersFebruary 21, 2024 See more

How on earth would Lucas know Jack’s number on #Eastenders @bbceastendersFebruary 21, 2024 See more

How does Lucas know Jack's mobile number ? #eastendersFebruary 21, 2024 See more

Because Lucas just randomly knows Jack’s mobile number? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/3XYyvJF9cfFebruary 21, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.