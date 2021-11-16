‘EastEnders’ fans predict TWO shock romances as Stacey and Kheerat grow closer

'EastEnders' fans are desperate to see Stacey and Kheerat get together.

EastEnders viewers have been rooting for Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol) to end up together after seeing their chemistry in last night’s episode (Monday Nov. 15). In a surprising twist, fans are also hopeful that Stacey's wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) will also embark on an affair.

Stacey and Kheerat had a one-night stand back in October last year and ever since Stacey’s release a few weeks ago, there’s been an undeniable chemistry between the two.

The Slater’s are currently facing eviction from their house by landlady Suki. But, after their previous plans to stop them from being kicked out failed, they’re desperate for more ideas on how to convince the Panesar’s to let them stay.

During last night’s episode, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) suggested the idea that Stacey should go and talk to Kheerat to try and persuade him to let them stay. Even Jean picked up on their chemistry, saying, “I’ve seen you two together. Any more sparks and there’d be a fire hazard.” She then went on to say, “Just talk to him. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

Later on, Stacey got dolled up to see Kheerat and he seemed pleasantly surprised by her spontaneous visit. They both flirted with each other and things seemed to be going well when Kheerat said, “Well, if you’re lucky, I might... I just might give you a second chance.”

Stacey was eager to end the bad blood between their families and told Kheerat that she was hoping that he could talk to his mum about the eviction. But, he seemed reluctant and told her that, “Stacey, you know I would love to help out…”

With some convincing from Stacey, he caved in and said he would have a word with her, but it also seemed like he had something else on his mind when Stacey was about to leave.

Stacey has a word with Kheerat to try and convince him to talk to Suki about the eviction. (Image credit: BBC)

“So hold on, you only came here just to talk to me about my mum?” Kheerat flirted.

However, the moment was soon interrupted when Stacey got a phone call from Whitney (Shona McGarty) and she had to rush off.

Stacey’s hopes were soon crushed when a drunken Eve was laying into Suki at the cafe. Which, later on, earned the Slater’s an unpleasant visit from a furious Kheerat and Suki.

A drunken Eve lashed out at Suki in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

Insults were thrown between Eve and Suki, and as Stacey attempted to clear the air, it didn’t go well as Stacey ended up insulting Suki as well.

“Wow, you’ve got a funny way of burying the hatchet, Stacey,” Kheerat fumed.

Suki then demanded that she wanted the Slater’s out by the end of the week and Stacey begged Kheerat to 'do something' but he refused, saying, “I think it’s the best thing for us all. Clean slate.”

Could this be the end for Kheerat and Stacey? Or could sparks continue to fly between the pair?

Fans on Twitter are eager for the pair to get together and spite Suki. Not only that, but they are also keen for Suki and Eve to end up together in an unexpected twist!

stacey and kheerat get together and then eve and suki. come on 😁#EastendersNovember 15, 2021 See more

You can just imagine Stacey finally getting with Kheerat... while Suki and Eve do the same #EastEndersNovember 15, 2021 See more

Kheerat and Stacey need to get together already ❤️‍🔥 #eastendersNovember 15, 2021 See more

I want Stacey an Kheerat together.. get it done.. PLEASE #EastEndersNovember 15, 2021 See more

Hehe, even Jean sees how good Stacey and Kheerat seem to be together #EastEndersNovember 15, 2021 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:40pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings.