EastEnders fans rumble HUGE child KILLER twist this Christmas

EastEnders fans believe a child killer is responsible for the murder in the Christmas flashforward.

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge child killer twist this Christmas and believe that teen Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) will murder the mystery man seen in the flashforward.

Earlier this year, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

The episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

Since then, fans have been trying to uncover the identity of the mystery body and the murderer — but now fans think there's a child killer in the making after last night's episode (Tuesday, October 17).

Nugget Gulati was missing for weeks before being found by his family. (Image credit: BBC)

Nugget had been missing for weeks after running away from home, but he was finally found after it was revealed that he had been hiding with his long lost mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy).

During his disappearance, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) had been in contact with her step-grandson for weeks and hadn't told any of the family.

Suki was the one who caused the teen to flee the Square after she told him that his dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) killed his grandfather Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam).

Suki was the only person Nugget could trust in the family and would stay in contact with her while he was in hiding.

However, she was forced to confess the truth to her husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and it wasn't long before the family burst into the flat Nugget was hiding in.

During last night's episode, an explosive row erupted between Priya and Ravi as Nugget refused to go home and accused his dad of being a murderer.

Ravi physically dragged his son home and a furious Nugget tried to escape, screaming that Ravi should be locked up.

Nish intervened and tried to calm him down, insisting that everything he had heard about his dad was a lie.

After Nish questioned who told him this information, Nugget admitted that it was Suki and was adamant that he believed she was telling the truth.

It wasn't long before Nish directed his rage at his wife, who bravely stood her ground and said that she believed Denise Fox (Diane Parish), who found the footage of Ravi killing Ranveer.

Nugget was determined to see through his family's lies. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Suki's son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) told her that there was no proof of what Ravi did and thought she was saying it to get her other son Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) out of prison after he took the fall for the crime.

Nugget was in despair and as Ravi tried to console him, Priya burst through the door and another fiery showdown ensued.

Soon enough, the police showed up to talk to Nugget and Nish ordered Suki to leave the room.

As the couple sat in the kitchen, Suki continued to tell Nish that Ravi is clearly hiding something and knows Kheerat shouldn’t be in prison, but Nish refused to listen.

Nish Panesar physically attacked his wife Suki Panesar in horrifying scenes. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish backed Suki into the corner and insisted that he saw the footage of Suki killing Ranveer himself.

He accused her of looking for someone to blame because she was guilty of the crime and Suki once again stood up to him and said that Kheerat was innocent.

Evil Nish soon turned violent and squeezed Suki's neck, forcing her to say that Kheerat killed Ranveer.

Back in the lounge, a terrified Suki told Nugget that Kheerat murdered Ranveer and wanted to believe Denise’s comments because she missed Kheerat.

After the horrifying scenes, fans think that Nugget will be the Christmas killer to protect Suki...

I'm calling it now but I think nugget will be the killer at Christmas to protect suki. #eastendersOctober 17, 2023 See more

Just want Suki & Nugget to get away from Nish & Ravi. They're both pure evil 🤬 #EastEnders #FreeSukiOctober 17, 2023 See more

suki and nugget against the world #EastEndersOctober 17, 2023 See more

Poor little Nugget, ‘e’s goin’ to end up in a mental home by Christmas #EastEndersOctober 17, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.