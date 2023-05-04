EastEnders fans unimpressed by script blunder as Karen makes comment mishap

EastEnders fans weren't happy with an apparent script blunder as Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) made a comment to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) about losing a child during last night's episode (Wednesday, May 3).

Both Sharon and Karen were reeling after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was brutally beaten by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and left for dead in the Square after a drug run went wrong.

Keanu was desperate to earn some extra money to pay for Albie's christening and resorted to working for Ravi to shift some drugs for him. However, he was caught and arrested by the police.

After being let off on bail, a furious Ravi confronted Keanu and demanded to know if he had grassed him up. Keanu was adamant that he didn't snitch, but his reassurance wasn't enough to convince Ravi and he set out to give Keanu a deadly warning.

In last night's EastEnders episode, Keanu's unconscious body was found by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who immediately called an ambulance and the young dad was rushed to hospital.

It wasn't long before his distraught mum Karen and sister Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) turned up at the hospital and in usual Karen fashion, she wasted no time in blaming Keanu's attack on his girlfriend Sharon.

With both Sharon and Karen desperate to know who attacked Keanu, there was a breakthrough when Sharon received a voice message from Keanu that he had sent earlier in the night.

As she carefully listened to the message, Sharon realised that the mystery perpetrator was Ravi after Keanu mentioned his name in the recording.

Later on, after Sharon squared up to Ravi, she returned to the hospital where a sobbing Karen reassured her that Keanu was going to survive.

As the pair had a heart-to-heart, Karen begged Sharon to know what sort of trouble Keanu had got himself involved with.

However, Sharon refused to tell the concerned mother, but viewers couldn't help but notice a mistake in the script when Karen mentioned that Sharon didn't know what it was like to lose a child.

A defeated Karen told her: "You don't get to do this. You don't get to stand there, do nothing, not if you love him. Not knowing how much it rips your heart out, losing a child. Whatever danger he is in, you just tell me and we can help him get out."

Fans of the soap will know that Sharon lost her teenage son Denny (Bleu Landau) after he drowned in the Thames boat crash and took to Twitter to point out the apparent inaccuracy...

I’m pretty sure Sharon does know what it’s like to lose a child Karen 🙄 #EastEndersMay 3, 2023 See more

Did Karen just saying to Sharon she doesn’t know how much it rips your heart out losing a child? She LITERALLY lost Denny. What is this massive mistake in the script and why on Earth didn’t Leticia Dean pick up on it either? #EastEndersMay 3, 2023 See more

However, one fan pointed out that it was a misunderstanding and that Karen was actually telling Sharon that if she loved Keanu she’d help him because she knows what losing a child is like...

I think people misunderstood what Karen was saying. She was telling Sharon if she loved Keanu she’d help to get him out of anymore danger, because she knows what loosing a child is like. — I loved this scene personally and the development from it.#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/PY3Hch36U4May 3, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.