‘EastEnders’ fans warn Chelsea to "run for your life" after shock proposal

EastEnders viewers were horrified after Gray Atkins' (Toby-Alexander Smith) unexpected proposal to Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) in last night’s episode (Tuesday 2nd Nov.), leaving them scared for her life and desperately trying to warn her away from serial killer Gray.

Last night’s episode took a shocking twist as a grieving Gray proposed to Chelsea after she felt sorry for him and attended his father’s funeral with him.

The pair had been butting heads since Chelsea split up with him after seeing Gray’s cruel and dark side when he discovered his dead wife’s ring on Chelsea’s finger. Ever since, there has been strong tension between the two, while Gray has been busy courting Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Recently, Chelsea and Whitney have become an unexpected duo since Whitney discovered Chelsea was pregnant with Gray’s baby. Eager to keep it a secret from him at first, Chelsea finally told Gray the news, but was adamant that she didn’t want him in her baby’s life.

But, Chelsea wasn’t the only one to see Gray’s evil side. Recently an argument broke out between Whitney and Gray after he discovered she knew about Chelsea’s pregnancy before he did.

Gray and Chelsea have been at loggerheads for weeks. (Image credit: BBC)

His murderous side soon came out as he grabbed a knife during the fight, but Whitney luckily made her escape before he could do anything.

During last night’s episode, Whitney refused to attend Gray’s father’s funeral with him, despite his despair. Later on, Chelsea turned up at Gray’s house, furious at his ex mother-in-law Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) for insulting her, but she was soon floored to discover a distraught Gray was about to attend his father's funeral alone.

After a bit of convincing from Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith), Whitney reluctantly agreed to attend Gray’s dad’s funeral. However, she soon realised Chelsea was one step ahead of her when she arrived at Gray's house.

Gray was left heartbroken after his father's funeral last night. (Image credit: BBC)

Feeling sorry for Gray, Chelsea stood by his side and they went to the funeral together. But when they returned home, Gray was devastated and Chelsea offered him a drink.

After Chelsea’s supportive words, Gray opened up to her, saying, “I got you so wrong. I judged you to be this shallow, materialistic money grabber.”

Gray then went on to say, “You know what you really are?” while Chelsea responded with, “I’ve got a feeling you’re going to tell me.”

“You are the mother of my child. A beautiful, insightful, woman who should be my second chance."

Chelsea felt sorry for Gray after he broken down in tears over his dad's death. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea didn't take his words seriously at first, batting them off as “the drink talking,” but then Gray went one step further and got down on one knee...

“I promise I will be the best father for our little baby. This is my chance to make everything right again. We need to be a proper family. Chelsea Fox, will you marry me?”

Fans were left stunned by Gray’s proposal, but were far more worried for Chelsea’s safety. Taking to Twitter, fans told Chelsea to 'run away' from serial killer Gray as fast as she can...

Don't fall for it Chelsea...run, run for your life...and don't look back #EastEndersNovember 2, 2021 See more

Chelsea better R.U.N #EastEndersNovember 2, 2021 See more

Christ Chelsea !..get out now! #EastEndersNovember 2, 2021 See more

Run, Chelsea. #EastEndersNovember 2, 2021 See more

Chelsea don’t marry him girl he’s a killer. #EastendersNovember 2, 2021 See more

Run, Chelsea, run! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/McN69bCOsqNovember 2, 2021 See more

#EastEnders Chelsea, For Heavens Sake, Don't Marry Serial Killer. He'll Murder You😠.November 2, 2021 See more

Is Chelsea going to be Gray’s next victim?

Or could this all be part of Chelsea’s potential plan to expose him?

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC1 - see our TV Guide for full listings.