EastEnders fans work out Nadine is related to Walford LEGEND in SHOCK twist

EastEnders fans believe Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix) is secretly related to a Walford icon as the escort's baby secret threatened to be exposed in last night's episode (Wednesday, April 24).

Nadine was an escort Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) connected with due to her striking resemblance to his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Jay was consumed by grief when his wife Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour and found solace in Lola lookalike Nadine. He paid her to spend the night sleeping next to him, but when he started buying drugs from her, he suffered an overdose and ended up in a car accident.

Wanting to get his life back on track, he cut her off, but Jay was floored when she came back to tell him that she was pregnant with his baby after their one-night stand.

However, Jay is oblivious to the fact that Nadine’s pregnancy is all a sham and she has been conning Jay for money.

Jay was initially reluctant to entertain the idea of becoming a dad but is now fully committed to supporting Nadine and their unborn daughter.

Nadine apologised to Jay Brown and his family. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, Jay introduced Nadine to Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and she apologised for upsetting Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) after she dropped the bombshell that she was expecting Jay's baby.

As Nadine looked visibly uncomfortable by all the baby talk, she became consumed with guilt when Jay said he had bought a new cot and a monitor to prepare for the baby's arrival. Soon enough, it all got too much for Nadine and she ran out of the house.

Fans are convinced that Nadine is related to Lola Pearce-Brown. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jay eventually found her at The Albert and apologised for everything, but when he reached over to touch her baby bump, she freaked out and stormed off.

Nadine came back in and Jay apologised once again, telling her: "I just got a bit excited, I suppose. I've never felt a baby kick before - not my own, anyway."

After Nadine joked that the baby doesn't kick much as she sleeps in the afternoon, Jay suggested that he could feel the baby kick one morning or afternoon and offered to take her out for dinner.

However, it looks as though her baby lies are about to catch up to her as Lexi later saw Nadine sneaking vodka into her drink, instantly sparking suspicion.

But fans are convinced Nadine is hiding another secret — that she's Lola's sister...

Reckon Nadine will turn out to be Lola's sister, Emma's other daughter and that's who wants the money #EastEndersApril 24, 2024

@RyanTheSoapking Nadine is clearly Lola's twin sister, and Emma gave up Lola yet kept Nadine. So Jay's had a fling with his sister-in-law Nadine, his stepdaughter's Aunt, his adopted Dad Billy's as yet unknown granddaughter, which also means he's her adopted Uncle! #EastendersApril 23, 2024

Nadine has to be Lola’s sister/Emma’s daughter. The absent father comment from her there made me think it even more so #eastendersApril 23, 2024

Still think it's not out of the realm of possibility that Nadine and Lola are related if not sisters #eastendersApril 23, 2024

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.