EastEnders legend Tracy-Ann Oberman teases possible soap return

EastEnders icon Tracy-Ann Oberman has revealed how her legendary character Chrissie Watts could return to the Square.

Tracy-Ann first appeared in EastEnders in 2004 as landlady Chrissie Watts and was the wife of notorious Walford villain 'Dirty' Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

After finding out that Den was the father of Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) baby, Chrissie concocted a plan to kill Den along with Zoe and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) as revenge for all his wrongdoings.

In dramatic scenes, Chrissie was the one who delivered the fatal blow and killed Den, but let Zoe take the blame for the crime and then framed Sam for the murder once Zoe discovered the truth.

However Chrissie's lies were soon exposed and she was sent to prison in 2005 for Den's murder, where she has remained ever since.

Chrissie killed her husband Den Watts in scenes that went down in soap history. (Image credit: BBC)

During her appearance on Lorraine yesterday (February 14), Tracy-Ann shared her thoughts on how Chrissie could make her explosive comeback, as host Christine Lampard pointed out that she would be up for parole any day now.

She said: “She’s served longer than most actual murdering prisoners and if she’d had a better lawyer, she would have got off on mitigating circumstances.”

Christine, who was standing in for Lorraine Kelly, added: “Let’s just say, she hasn’t been forgotten, Tracy-Ann. I think it’s about time she got out of that prison and made her way back. Would you be up for it?”

Tracy-Ann then revealed that she would be open to an iconic soap return, replying: “What do they say? Never say never. I loved that character. Victim or villain.”

A number of soap legends have made their epic return to EastEnders over the last couple of years, including Sam Mitchell, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and most recently, Ryan Malloy (Neill McDermott) — could Chrissie Watts be one to add to the list?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.