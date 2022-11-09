EastEnders pays tribute to actor Bill Treacher, who played show legend Arthur Fowler

EastEnders has paid tribute to actor Bill Treacher, who passed away on Saturday aged 92.

Bill played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders and was one of the first actors to be cast when the show began back in 1985.

He played Arthur from 1985 until 1996, and his character is still remembered in the show thanks to his memorial bench in the Square.

The Fowlers were one of the original families in Albert Square. (Image credit: Getty)

Bill's family issued a statement confirming the star's death.

They said: "Bill was a brilliant actor and wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed."

And they added that he was "much loved" by his wife Kate, son Jamie and daughter Sophie.

Bill was devoted to his family (Image credit: Alamy)

A spokesperson for EastEnders said: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher. As one of our original cast members, Bill created a much loved character in Arthur Fowler and, alongside Wendy Richard, created an iconic family in the Fowlers who still remain at the heart of the show.

"Bill left EastEnders in 1996 so it is a true testament to both him, and the character that he created in Arthur, that he is still thought of so fondly. Bill will always be remembered for his charm, sense of humour - with a smile that lit up the room - and more importantly as a family man who was devoted to his wife and children."

After the episode of EastEnders that aired on Wednesday, there was a post-credit tribute to the star.

EastEnders paid tribute to Bill after the episode aired on Wednesday (Image credit: BBC)

And viewers also took to social media to share their tributes to Bill.

The in memory of bill treacher💔 #EastEndersNovember 9, 2022 See more

A little tribute to Bill. 💔#EastEndersNovember 9, 2022 See more

R.I.P Bill Treacher 💖 #EastEndersNovember 9, 2022 See more

Even presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell added her voice to the tributes being shared for the EastEnders legend, acknowledging that some of the storylines Arthur was involved with were "grim" but adding: "RIP Bill Treacher."

I loved those days of Arfur Fowler. R.I.P. Bill Treacher.November 9, 2022 See more

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.