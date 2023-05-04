EastEnders reveals heartbreaking new details about Lola's exit storyline

More devastating details have been revealed regarding Lola Pearce-Brown's exit.

EastEnders has revealed more devastating new details as terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) final moments edge closer.

Much-loved Walford resident Lola is set to leave EastEnders after receiving the devastating news that she has a terminal brain tumour.

Since her diagnosis, Lola had been receiving treatment to try and prolong her life. However, her world collapsed when a recent scan revealed that the chemotherapy had stopped working and she now only has months to live.

Sadly, more tragedy is set to hit the young mum as upcoming scenes in May (opens in new tab) reveal that Lola's health will take another worrying turn as she receives more devastating news.

This latest development prompts a reeling Lola to make a big decision — but what has the shocking news led a poorly Lola to decide?

While her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) has been taking care of Lola as the end of her life nears, another teaser spoiler sees the couple enjoy an eventful day at the seaside.

Lola's health is set to take a turn for the worse. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders stars Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold were spotted filming these emotional final scenes at the seaside in Margate as their characters Jay and Lola made special memories together.

In the images, Lola's condition has clearly deteriorated as she is pictured being pushed in a wheelchair by Jay as they make the most of the precious short time she has left.

In a touching moment, Jay is then seen kissing Lola on the head, before appearing to run off as Lola has a panicked expression on her face.

Another heartbreaking image shows a distraught Lola on her own as the sea crashes behind her.

Recently, more paparazzi pictures revealed that EastEnders had started filming Lola's heartbreaking funeral scenes. In the devastating pictures, a funeral procession with a hearse and flowers spelling out Lola’s name was seen arriving on set and messages from Lola's loved ones were written on her white coffin.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.