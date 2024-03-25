EastEnders star Bobby Brazier sparks exit fears as he eyes up new career

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has sparked fears that he could be leaving the soap as he sets his sights on a new career following his Strictly Come Dancing 2023 success.

Bobby has become a huge fan-favourite playing teen Freddie Slater in EastEnders, who is the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

To top off his already successful year, Bobby competed in Strictly Come Dancing and dazzled everyone with his fancy footwork, which got him all the way to the finals.

Since his dazzling stint in the hit dancing competition, the 20-year-old is reportedly eyeing up a new career in the music industry, raising concerns that he could quit the soap at some point in the future.

A source told OK! Magazine: “Bobby’s big love is singing, he wants to be a star singer on a global level, and some major music execs think he could do it.

“He wants to be the next Harry Styles, to really be taken seriously as a proper artist. Now the world’s his oyster, he may keep up the acting but singing really is his passion.”

Bobby reached the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 finals with partner Dianne Buswell. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

The source added: “‘Bobby is a triple threat – he’s likeable, good-looking guy, we know he can dance after Strictly, we know he can act with the soap but now he wants to crack the pop world, and he’s got the voice to do it. He’ll charm all the girls, and charm all the boys!"

Bobby, who is the son of the late TV star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, was partnered with Strictly pro Dianne Buswell.

After taking a break from EastEnders to go on Strictly, Bobby is set to reprise his role as Freddie this March as he returns to the Square with his great-grandmother Mo Harris (Laila Morse).

But while the exact circumstances relating to their comeback are currently under wraps, one thing is for sure trouble will inevitably follow — especially with Mo around!

Freddie left Walford last year to go and stay with his mum Little Mo after he attacked Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) when he walked in on him trying to rape her.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.