EastEnders: Suki's SURPRISE visitor 'EXPOSED' as Ash Panesar?

EastEnders favourite Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is set to receive an unexpected visitor — but could it be her daughter Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) paying her a surprise visit on Christmas Day?

Suki has been in emotional turmoil ever since her abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) thwarted her plan to run away with lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Vile Nish exposed his wife's affair and attacked Eve with a champagne bottle, before demanding his son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to kill her.

However, Ravi couldn't go through with the murder and forced Eve to run away and leave Suki forever.

Suki is still oblivious to what happened to her soulmate, while Nish has been revelling in making Suki's life hell while she is consumed with worry about Eve's whereabouts.

Could Ash Panesar be Suki's surprise visitor? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

However, in upcoming scenes Suki is set to discover that Nish knows all about her affair and fears for Eve's safety.

She shares her worries with Eve's best friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), terrified that he may have had her killed.

But as Suki plots her revenge, her worst fear seemingly comes true as Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) reveals to Stacey that Nish and Ravi have been arrested for Eve's murder.

With Suki now hellbent on revenge, what does she have in mind for her scheming husband? — but that's not the only shock in store for Suki this Christmas.

On Christmas Day, Suki prepares to leave Walford, but she's stopped in her tracks by a surprise visitor.

But is it possible that this surprise visitor could be her daughter Ash? Could she be back to help her mum in this desperate time of need?

Nish Panesar exposed Suki's affair with Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Ash left the Square earlier this year after she was offered her dream job in Canada, but her father Nish demanded that Suki convince Ash to turn it down.

Desperate for her daughter to escape Nish's controlling ways, Suki made sure that she took the job by goading her and telling her that she wouldn't be able to cope. She knew that Ash would want to prove her wrong and go against her mother's words, so accepted the offer.

After an emotional heart-to-heart with Suki, Ash encouraged Nish to give Suki more responsibility in the businesses and said goodbye to her family.

Could Ash be making her way back to Walford to help Suki escape Nish and be with the woman she loves? We'll have to wait and see...

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.