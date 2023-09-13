Great British Bake Off 2023 release date finally revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is back with new bakers and a new host.

Put on your aprons because The Great British Bake Off 2023 is back with a new batch of bakers all hoping to wow the judges and earn themselves the coveted title of Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be returning once again for the fourteenth season of the show — and Channel 4 has now confirmed that the new series will return on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm. In the US The Great British Baking Show will air on Netflix with a release date yet to be revealed.

Also returning is host Noel Fielding — but this time he won't be joined by Matt Lucas as he stepped down from the role to focus on other TV projects.

Following Matt's departure, The Great British Bake Off announced that This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will be the show's new co-host.

Alison announced the news of her latest role on Instagram, posting: "It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake Off! Let’s have it — The cake that is. So excited."

She also shared a video featuring a cake in the shape of the classic Bake Off kitchen with sugar models of Alison alongside Prue, Paul and Noel.

In a voiceover, she said: "This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off. I'm just absolutely thrilled. I'm going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining The Great British Bake Off. I'm so very excited."

Earlier this year, judge Prue revealed on the Dish podcast that she hopes Alison's addition to the show will see them going easy on the number of innuendos.

Speaking on the episode, Prue admitted: "I never get the jokes. All this stuff about innuendo and things. I feel I’m really glad Alison’s coming because at least she’s a woman and she’ll be a little more sensible."

The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm on Channel 4. Previous episodes are also available to watch on demand.