Have a quick Super Bowl LV ad roundup!

It’s a weird year for Super Bowl ads. Then again, what isn’t it a weird year for? With major players pulling out of the ad-spot game to donate their usual budgets to COVID relief, we went into the big game knowing we’d be seeing fewer offerings for those who simply watch the event for the commercials. But, worry not! There will still be plenty to see at this year’s show. As a matter of fact, we’ve already seen some pre-ads (ew) from brands like Doritos, Mountain Dew, Amazon Alexa, and more!

So, without further ado, here are all the major ad spots that dropped during Super Bowl LV.

Cadillac gives us a Edward Scissorhands sequel

Timothée Chalamet, Winona Ryder, and Cadillac teamed up to give us the Edward Scissorhands sequel we all deserve (one that is Johnny Depp-less). Young Edgar Scissorhands has the same affliction as his father, but that's no trouble when your Cadillac LYRIQ drives itself.

Cheetos team up with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Shaggy

Don't worry, you're not alone. "It Wasn't Me" will be stuck in our heads for the rest of the day too. Will Shaggy be able to help Mila Kunis avoid getting caught while she eats all of Ashton Kutcher's Cheetos?

Amazon puts Alexa in Michael B. Jordan's body

Not a lot to add here outside of the fact that we would definitely purchase and Alexa if it were voiced by Michael B. Jordan!

Doritos delivers Flat Matthew

2D, 3D... we all just want to eat some Doritos. The ad is mostly just alright, alright, alright, but it will remind you that you want some chips so it does its job!

Uber Eats wants you to enjoy Party Time with Wayne's World

Party time! Excellent! To be honest, this little Wayne's World reboot might be the cleverest ad that Uber Eats has ever put out, and definitely counts as one of our Super Bowl LV faves.

Dan Levy's in a row with M&Ms

Who doesn't have a complicated relationship with candy? Relatable or not, we're always here for Dan Levy's patented snark. We don't know! Maybe he really is sorry!

DoorDash sends Daveed Diggs to Sesame Street

There is absolutely no better combination than Daveed Diggs and Cookie Monster. Prove us wrong.

Rocket Mortgage wants you to be more than pretty sure

Are you pretty sure you can take on Dave Bautista? Cause we're pretty sure you're wrong! Rocket Mortgage puts Tracy Morgan in all sorts of compromising situations for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy the bees!

Stick around! We'll be updating this post throughout Super Bowl LV as new ads drop during the commercials.