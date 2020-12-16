HBO Max will hit Roku devices on Dec. 17

HBO Max will be available on Roku devices on Dec. 17, 2020, WarnerMedia announced today. The streaming service from WarnerMedia — which includes legacy content from HBO as well as new exclusives and the catalogs of much of the WarnerMedia stable — had been unavailable on the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States since it launched in May.

The move marks the return of Roku to being one of the most affordable streaming platforms that also has access to all of the major content platforms. And the news comes just in time, too. Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 25 — the same time it lands in theaters. And all of Warner Bros.' 2021 releases will have dual premieres as well.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, said in a press release. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia that encompasses all of the company's content. That includes the legacy HBO as well as new exclusives like The Flight Attendant and Love Life. HBO Max also is home to the D.C. Universe, the Turner networks like TBS, TCM and TNT, Studio Ghibli, Looney Toons and more.

And all that comes for the same price as traditional HBO — just $14.99 a month. (It does, however, no longer have a free trial.)

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia, said in the same press release. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

Roku, meanwhile, is the leading streaming platform in the United States, in no small part due to its low price. (The best Roku you can buy — the Roku Ultra — lands at less than $100.)

