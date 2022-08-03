Are you eager to see the (train) ride of the summer, Bullet Train? Bad puns aside, the Brad Pitt-led action comedy Bullet Train is a big 2022 summer blockbuster and is now available for movie fans worldwide to watch. But how?

Is it streaming? Is it only playing in movie theaters? And if so, where? We’ve got all your questions answered on how to watch Bullet Train right here, just read on to find out.

How to watch Bullet Train in movie theaters

Bullet Train is getting an exclusive release in movie theaters. As of August 3, the movie is playing in the UK, with US audiences able to start seeing early screenings on Thursday, August 4, before the movie officially opens on August 5.

To see where Bullet Train is playing near you, you can either check out the website for your local theater to see if it is playing there or visit Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides info on every theater a movie is playing in near you.

Love going to the movies but find the cost prohibitive? Movie theater subscription and membership deals are a great way to try and make going to the movies a bit more affordable. Offered by a number of US and UK movie theater chains, movie theater subscriptions and membership deals provide discounted and free tickets or charge subscribers a monthly flat rate that allows them to see a certain number of movies. Concession discounts and other perks are also available.

Is Bullet Train streaming?

Nope, when we said Bullet Train is playing exclusively in movie theaters, we meant it. We’ll have to wait for Bullet Train to arrive on a streaming service.

As for any guesses on when that’ll be, it's hard to say. Sony Pictures Entertainment does not have its own streaming service, though it does have a deal with Netflix for its movies to stream there first. Still, the timing on those streaming launches is unclear.

We’ll keep this page updated when news on Bullet Train being made available for streaming and digital on-demand are announced.

Everything else you need to know about Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is just one of many stars that makes up the Bullet Train cast, with Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny among some of the others. Nearly all of them star as assassins all on the same train and with conflicting interests in this adaptation of the novel by Kôtarô Isaka.

In our Bullet Train review, we called the movie a crazy ride that the actors are all clearly having fun with, but have reservations if audiences will necessarily feel the same. Overall reviews have been equally mixed, as Bullet Train has a 58% "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) (as of August 3).

Watch the trailer for Bullet Train directly below.