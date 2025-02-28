How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

England are out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, but they can derail South Africa's momentum in Karachi this weekend. You can watch England vs South Africa live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and for free in Pakistan, with this group match taking place on Saturday, March 1 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

It's hard to quite know how good this South Africa side is. They're team may not be packed with global superstars and they struggled in the pre-tournament Tri-Series, but Temba Bavuma's men thrashed Afghanistan in their first game. A testing match against Australia was unfortunately abandoned due to rain, so the likes of India and New Zealand will be keen to see their form on Saturday.

Not that a match against England will prove much of a barometer. A sorry run of white-ball form saw them lose their eighth game from nine in this calendar year against Afghanistan on Wednesday. It's hard to imagine how this won't be Jos Buttler's last match as 50-over captain, so he'll be eager to go out with a win.

Can England restore some pride, or will South Africa beat them to progress through as group winners? Below is the information you need to live stream England vs South Africa and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch England vs South Africa online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, England vs South Africa will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the US

To watch England vs South Africa stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including England vs South Africa from 9am UK on Saturday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch England vs South Africa in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including England vs South Africa.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch England vs South Africa in India

You can watch England vs South Africa on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

When does England vs South Africa begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy match between England vs South Africa takes place on Saturday, March 1.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Pakistan, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

England have had a terrible tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

All you need to know about England vs South Africa

What is the England vs South Africa venue? The National Stadium in Karachi will play host to this 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match. The 30,000 capacity ground is celebrating 70 years as an international cricket venue. The last match to be played here ahead of the tournament saw a staggering 700 runs scored across the two 50-over innings. After South Africa had made 352, captain Mohammad Rizwan (122*) and Salman Agha (134) shared a record breaking 260-run partnership to see Pakistan home. South Africa have already won in Karachi in this year's Champions Trophy, thrashing Afghanistan after opener Ryan Rickelton scored a maiden ODI century.

What is the head-to-head record between England vs South Africa? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 70

ENG won: 30

SA won: 34

Tied: 1

No result: 5

What are the England vs South Africa Champions Trophy squads? England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Group B fixtures

Friday, February 21

Afghanistan vs South Africa — Karachi South Africa won by 107 runs

Saturday, February 22

Australia vs England — Lahore Australia won by 5 wickets

Tuesday, February 25

Australia vs South Africa — Rawalpindi Match abandoned

Wednesday, February 26

Afghanistan vs England — Lahore Afghanistan won by 8 runs

Friday, February 28

Afghanistan vs Australia — Lahore

Saturday, March 1

South Africa vs England — Karachi

Group B standings