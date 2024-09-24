How to watch Grotesquerie online or on TV: episode release dates and streaming

The newest horror TV show from American Horror Story and Dahmer creator Ryan Murphy is here, and if you're a fan of his work or creepy series then you'll want to figure out how to watch Grotesquerie when it lands on Wednesday, September 25.

Grotesquerie is about a detective in a small town who is investigating a series of murders, and it seems that they may be intended to taunt her. She has to work with her sister, a nurse, in order to figure out what's happening.

If Murphy's previous shows are anything to go by, this could be a creepy horror story that'll be a big hit, and right in time for Halloween too.

So here's how to watch Grotesquerie, including your streaming options, price and which day the episodes will arrive on.

How to watch Grotesquerie in the US

In the US, Grotesquerie is playing on both cable and streaming, so you've got two options in order to watch it.

On cable, the show will be airing on FX; two episodes will play every week starting on Wednesday, September 25, with the first playing at 10 pm ET/PT and the second starting an hour later. You can find a full schedule below:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, September 25

Episode 2 — Wednesday, September 25

Episode 3 — Wednesday, October 2

Episode 4 — Wednesday, October 2

Episode 5 — Wednesday, October 9

Episode 6 — Wednesday, October 9

Episode 7 — Wednesday, October 16

Episode 8 — Wednesday, October 16

Episode 9 — Wednesday, October 23

Episode 10 —Wednesday, October 23

If you don't have a way to watch FX but want to, you can use several live TV streaming services to sign up including Hulu with Live TV ($76.99 per month), Fubo ($74.99 for its Pro Plan), YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) and Sling TV ($40 per month for its Sling Blue plan).

Alternatively you can watch Grotesquerie via streaming on demand, as the episodes will land on Hulu the day after their FX debut.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its basic ad-supported tier or $17.99 for the premium one which lets you avoid ads. You can also get access via the Hulu with Live TV streaming service, mentioned above, or the Disney Bundle which also gets you a Disney Plus subscription and costs $9.99 monthly.

How to watch Grotesquerie in the UK

Grotesquerie is going to be available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK, as with most FX-branded TV shows. It'll follow the same release pattern as on Hulu in the US, which we'll share below.

If you sign up for Disney Plus before Saturday, September 28, you can test out this streaming service for £1.99 per month for your first three months.

Otherwise Disney Plus costs £4.99 monthly for its ad-enabled tier, £7.99 monthly for its standard ad-free plan or £10.99 per month for its Premium one which allows 4K streaming on certain movies.

Here's when each episode will land:

Episode 1 — Thursday, September 26

Episode 2 — Thursday, September 26

Episode 3 — Thursday, October 3

Episode 4 — Thursday, October 3

Episode 5 — Thursday, October 10

Episode 6 — Thursday, October 10

Episode 7 — Thursday, October 17

Episode 8 — Thursday, October 17

Episode 9 — Thursday, October 24

Episode 10 —Thursday, October 24

How to watch Grotesquerie in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Grotesquerie on Disney Plus, and the streamer has confirmed that the show will see the same release pattern as Hulu in the US, which you can find below.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 for its Standard tier with an annual plan costing $139.99. The streamer also has a Premium option for $17.99 per month and $179.99 per year. Both tiers are ad-free but Premium offers more screens to watch on and 4K resolution for certain movies.

Here's when each episode comes out: