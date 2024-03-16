How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream to see if the prolific Duhan van der Merwe can poop the hosts' Six Nations party.

Ireland vs Scotland on Saturday, March 16, is the middle fixture of Super Saturday in the Six Nations 2024, and the hosts are in the driving seat to defend their title. Their back-to-back grand slam dreams ended last weekend, but Andy Farrell's side know that even a bonus-point defeat should be enough to top the table. Even so, the Tartan Army will be in full voice to try and poop the Dublin party.

Ireland vs Scotland in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Ireland vs Scotland live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Successive Six Nations grand slams always felt too good to be true and so it eventually proved as Ireland fell to a last-minute 23-22 defeat to England last weekend. Though Farrell's team were typically ruthless in their attacking phases, with James Lowe again crossing the whitewash, the defense was put under sustained pressure for the first time in the tournament. A win or draw guarantees they defend their title, while a losing bonus point should also be enough to lift the trophy in Dublin. Time to regroup and prove they're the best team in the tournament. Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash should be fit having followed concussion protocols after head injuries against England.

Scotland could technically still win the title, but it requires some serious mathematical gymnastics – beat Ireland by a cricket score, deny them a bonus point and hope France do the same to England later on Saturday – so Gregor Townsend's side will mostly focus on returning to winning ways after last weekend's unexpected defeat to Italy. Victory will give the Scots a first Triple Crown (beating the other Home Nations in the same championship) since 1990, providing more ammunition to end the tournament on a high. Frequently outplayed a week ago they have the firepower to win, with Duhan van der Merwe out to secure his spot as the 2024 tournament's top try scorer. Match Ireland's power in the pack and they could spring a surprise.

Can the Irish wrap up the title before the last game of the tournament on Super Saturday? Make sure you know how to get an Ireland vs Scotland live stream today. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Ireland for free

Virgin Media is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch a Ireland vs Scotland live stream at the Six Nations 2024. Ireland vs Scotland will be shown live and for free on TV channel Virgin Media One and the <a href="https://www.virginmediatelevision.ie/player/" data-link-merchant="virginmediatelevision.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Virgin Media Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.45 pm. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="virginmediatelevision.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV will be the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024. You'll be able to watch Ireland vs Scotland on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3.55 pm UK time, ahead of the 4.45 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use <a href="https://www.whattowatch.com/features/itvx-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-itv-on-demand-service" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"">ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's <a href="https://www.whattowatch.com/how-to/how-to-watch-live-tv-on-itv-hub-stream-on-mobile-pc-ps4-xbox-smart-tv-and-more" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"">how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Ireland vs Scotland, which will be streamed live on streaming service Peacock. The match kicks off at 12.45 pm ET / 9.45 am PT. We also expect the match to be shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the moment, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Ireland vs Scotland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Ireland vs Scotland. The match kicks off on Sunday, March 17 at 3.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month, on top of a $12 Stan sub. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Ireland vs Scotland live stream.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

You can see the remaining fixtures of the 2024 Six Nations below:

Round 5