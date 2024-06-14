How to watch the 2024 Queen's Club Championships: pre-Wimbledon warm-up

It's almost time for the 2024 Queen's Club Championships, with the annual tennis event beginning for the newest round on Saturday, June 15. We'll help you find a way to watch it from around the world.

The Queen's Club Championship, sometimes called the cinch Championship due to sponsorship reasons, fills the gap between the French Open and Wimbledon. It's hosted at the Queen's Club in London, just down the road from Wimbledon, which is one of the reasons that it's often seen as a warm-up event for that British tennis Grand Slam.

Last year's Queen's Club Championships winner Carlos Alcaraz returns to the field this year, but there's only other one top-10 ATP player this year in the form of Grigor Dimitrov. Injuries, breaks ahead of the 2024 Olympics and other issues have caused many other players to skip the Queen's Club event.

That doesn't mean there aren't some great players to watch though with Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz all playing as well as the aforementioned two. The tennis tournament will be a must-watch for fans of the sport.

So here's how to watch the Queen's Club tennis championship online or on TV, depending on your options.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championship in the UK

There's one fewer broadcaster for the Queen's Club Championship this year than before, and that's because Prime Video is no longer broadcasting the tournament.

Instead you'll have to rely on the BBC's broadcasts, which isn't exactly a problem given that it's all free if you pay your license fee!

The BBC doesn't seem to be showing the Queen's Club Championships on its TV channels, and instead you'll be able to watch coverage by heading over to iPlayer during the week. You can find the BBC Sports landing page here which is where games will be hosted, and there's some early taster coverage too.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championship in the US

If only there was a cable channel that let you watch tennis... oh wait, there is! Yep, coverage of the Queen's Club Championship falls to The Tennis Channel once again.

Through most of the day, The Tennis Channel will be broadcasting its show Center Court Live which show "tennis action from around the world". TCC's website confirms that the cinch Championship is once such show, and the channel's MatchCast feature will let you ensure that you're watching the match you want.

So how do you get access to The Tennis Channel? Well your cable plan might already include it, but if not, there are some live TV streaming services which include it in their plans or add-on packages.

Sling TV has it as part of the $10-per-month Sports Extra add-on package while DirecTV Now and Fubo both have it in their higher tiers.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championship everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the tennis, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!