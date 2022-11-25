How to watch the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

One of the biggest match-ups of the World Cup 2022 group stages is Argentina vs Mexico, with the two heavyweight football teams meeting as part of the group C games on November 26.

These two Spanish-speaking teams have a long history of playing together, with plenty of friendlies over the past few years, though of the two only Argentina has won a World Cup before.

But the World Cup 2022 could be different, with both Argentina and Mexico expected to perform well, and we'll see how they perform against each other — and group-mates Poland and Saudi Arabia — to see if they progress to the knockout rounds.

This isn't the only big game playing on November 26, and we've got a guide on how to watch the France vs Denmark game too.

If you're keen to watch the Argentina vs Mexico match, thankfully it's pretty easy to do wherever you are in the world. We'll walk you through your options in this article.

How to watch in the US

Argentina vs Mexico kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

If you want to watch the match in both country's home language of Spanish, a good choice for you is Peacock, which is airing a simulcast of Telemundo's coverage of each game. You'll need to pay $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium (though a streaming deal means it's temporarily 99 cents per month).

For those who want to stream in English, the games are being broadcast by Fox, and this one is playing on Fox Sports 1. If you have a cable subscription that includes the channel you're sorted, otherwise it's available on some live TV streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Or you could watch via foxsports.com (opens in new tab) if you prefer.

How to watch in the UK

In the UK, Argentina vs Mexico kicks off at 7 pm.

The game is airing on ITV 1, but if you'd rather watch it online, you can use ITVX. Here's how to stream live TV on the ITV streaming service, if you need help.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Argentina vs Mexico game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does Argentina vs Mexico kick off? Argentina vs Mexico is the last game of the day, kicking off at 10 pm local time. This converts to 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT around the world.

Where does Argentina vs Mexico take place? The Argentina vs Mexico game takes place at the Lusail Stadium, otherwise known as the Lusail Iconic Stadium, in the city of Lusail, Qatar. This 88,000-capacity arena is the biggest being used in the 2022 World Cup, and fittingly it's where the final will take place on December 18.

What you need to know about the match

Argentina and Mexico have met quite a few times on the pitch in recent years, recently with a friendly in 2019 and two in 2018. Unfortunately for the North American team, the South American one almost invariably wins these games — in fact, Mexico hasn't won one in 18 years.

However that doesn't mean Argentina is a shoo-in to win the game, because of its previous World Cup performance. It lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in a shocking twist, casting a long shadow over its future games in the tournament.

For context, Mexico drew 0-0 with Poland in its first game.

Both Argentina and Mexico are favorites to win in their group, with Poland and Saudi Arabia trailing them, but those predictions were made before the first matches. So while nothing is certain, a win in the Mexico vs Argentina game could be a ticket to the knockout round for the victor.