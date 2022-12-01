How to watch the Brazil vs Cameroon World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The upcoming Brazil vs Cameroon game of the football World Cup 2022 may seem a sure thing: one team has already qualified, and the other seems highly unlikely to. But December 2 could still bring lots of drama.

While the odds are stacked in Cameroon's favor, a particular turn of events could see it progress into the knockout stage as the runner-up under Brazil, so the team has everything to play for.

If you're interested in watching the Brazil vs Cameroon game — and you probably are, as Brazil's games have seen some of the highest viewership figures of the whole tournament — here's how to do it, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Cameroon in the US

Kick-off for Brazil vs Cameroon is at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

The game is airing on the Fox channel (Fox's main, and self-titled, cable channel), so if you have access to this, you can easily watch the game.

If not, many live TV streaming services offer the service including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but a very affordable option is Sling TV as its Blue plan (normally $40 per month, but $20 for your first month) offers Fox as well as Fox Sports 1 which some of the other games are on.

Technically, you can use Peacock as all the games are available on its $4.99-per-month Premium option, but this is a simulcast from Telemundo, so it'll be in Spanish.

Alternatively, you can use foxsports.com (opens in new tab) if you're fine watching on a browser.

How to watch Brazil vs Cameroon in the UK

Brazil vs Cameroon kicks off at 7 pm in the UK.

The game is being played on ITV 1, so that'll be your easiest way to watch it, though if you can't get access to a TV then ITVX lets you stream its live channels. Here's our guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX.

How to watch Brazil vs Cameroon from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Brazil vs Cameroon game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Brazil vs Cameroon: important information

When does Brazil vs Cameroon kick off? The Brazil vs Cameroon game kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT. That's 10 pm local time in Qatar, and the game takes place at the same time as Serbia vs Switzerland, as those are the the two other teams in group G.

Where does Brazil vs Cameroon take place? The Brazil vs Cameroon game takes place at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. This is the biggest stadium being used in the tournament, housing over 80,000 attendees, and fittingly it's where the final will take place on December 18.

What you need to know about the match

Win or lose, Brazil has already made its way into the knockout round of the World Cup, thanks to its victories against Switzerland and Serbia in its first two games.

Cameroon hasn't actually won a game yet, losing to Switzerland and drawing with Serbia, but it's not out for good, as there's a particular turn of events that could see it slide under the finish line and become the runner-up of the group.

Cameroon needs to win to stand any chance of progressing, which is a tall order given that it's playing against one of the most successful football teams of all time. If it does, progression is dependent on the results of Switzerland vs Serbia.

If Switzerland wins too, there's nothing Cameroon can do. If Serbia wins, but does so by the same margin or less as Cameroon does (as in, they both win by the same number of goals, or Cameroon wins by more goals than Serbia does), then Cameroon can progress.

A Switzerland-Serbia draw would also let Cameroon progress if it wins by at least two goals.

So a progression for Cameroon is feasible, but it depends on the team beating one of the most successful squads playing in 2022, and we'll also need to see an upset in the simultaneous game.

Watch along with the game to see if this happens or not.