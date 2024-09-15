How to watch the Emmys red carpet online and on TV tonight, September 15

Wondering how to watch the Emmys red carpet? It's television's biggest night and you surely don't want to miss one fashionable moment of your favorite TV stars strutting their stuff in designer duds ahead of the big ceremony, so here's everything you need to know about tuning in to the pre-show tradition.

And if you're asking yourself, "Wait, didn't the Emmys already happen this year?" yes, due to the writers' and actors' strikes with studios last year, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were confusingly moved to January 2024, which means we got a double dose of the TV ceremony this year. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight, September 15 live coast-to-coast on ABC at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Along with ABC, other ways to watch the ceremony live include streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The Emmy Awards will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after the award show, on Monday, September 16.

Among the attendees will be Emmys 2024 nominees like the cast of FX's Shōgun—which tops the list of most nominations with 25 nods, including Best Drama—as well as Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and the rest of the gang from fellow FX title The Bear, which comes in second with 23 nominations. Other series nominated tonight include The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Slow Horses.

And here's how to catch all of the above on the red carpet before Sunday's big shindig!

How to watch the Emmys 2024 red carpet

There are several ways to tune into the red-carpet glamour before the Emmys 2024 ceremony is broadcast at 8pm Eastern on September 15.

E! will kick off its coverage an hour before the red carpet officially begins with Live from E!: Countdown to the Emmys at 5pm ET on the network. Zuri Hall will host the pre-show fashion special, with a panel featuring actress Melissa Peterman (Happy's Place), E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and fashion designer and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. The experts will discuss the night's top nominees, the year's major fashion trends and more.

The pre-show party will continue on that channel at 6pm ET with Live From E!: Emmy’s, where actress Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan will hit the red carpet along with E! New’s Keltie Knight to interview the evening's biggest names and find out exactly what everyone is wearing. Cord-cutters can watch E! without cable on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV, but E!'s red-carpet coverage will also stream on the outlet's media accounts, including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

And PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will again join forces for their own Red Carpet Live: 76th Emmy Awards digital special, hosted by Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez and PEOPLE editor-at-large Janine Rubenstein. Pre-show coverage will begin streaming at 6pm ET / 3pm PT People.com and EW.com as well as both publications' YouTube and social platforms.

All of the above red-carpet coverage will give you an inside look at the evening's pre-show proceedings at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, including fashion previews, celebrity arrivals and live interviews with attendees. Along with this year's nominees, the star-studded guest list includes father-son hosts Eugene and Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek fame, as well as high-profile presenters like Lily Gladstone, Matt Bomer, Greta Lee, Nicola Coughlan, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Colin Farrell, Giancarlo Esposito and the beloved Only Murders in the Building trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, among others.