How to watch the England vs Senegal World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The football teams for England and Senegal meet for the first time ever thanks to the World Cup 2022, with the two teams going head-to-head as part of the tournament's Round of 16 on December 4.

Whoever loses this game goes home, so there's a lot to play for. Senegal is coming off a victory at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, while England is going to try to match its performance at the Euros last year where it came second.

The winner of this plays whoever comes out on top between France and Poland, another match happening on the same day, and we'll have a guide on how to watch that too.

So here's how to watch England vs Senegal around the world, including which streaming services or channels it'll be on.

How to watch England vs Senegal in the US

First, you'll want to know when the game kicks off: it's 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

The cable channel showing the game is Fox Sports 1, and it'll also be on foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the game too, as Fox Sports 1 is available on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

The England vs Senegal game is also streaming on Peacock, as all the games are, but it'll be in Spanish. This is because it's a simulcast from Telemundo.

How to watch England vs Senegal in the UK

England vs Senegal kicks off at 7 pm in the UK.

The game is being broadcast on ITV 1, so it'll also be available to watch online via ITVX if you want to stream it online. We've got a guide on how to stream live TV on ITV here.

How to watch England vs Senegal from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the England vs Senegal game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

England vs Senegal: important information

When does England vs Senegal kick off? England vs Senegal kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT. It's the latest game of the day, with France vs Poland playing earlier four hours prior.

Where does England vs Senegal take place? England vs Senegal takes place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. This 68,000-seater has already hosted England, when it played USA as its second match. It's the second-biggest stadium used for the World Cup and fittingly is hosting more matches than most, with the opening ceremony taking place on its pitch too.

What you need to know about the match

This is the first team the England and Senegal teams have ever met on the football pitch.

England came top of group B, winning against Iran and Wales, and drawing with the USA, the team which ended as the runner-up of the group.

Senegal was the runner-up of group A. Like England it won two games, against Qatar and Ecuador, but it lost to the Netherlands, the team which topped the group.

As one of the most successful African-nation teams, Senegal will pose a real threat for England. The team won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in 2022, and has performed well in the few World Cups it's partaken in, though for a lot of the World Cup's existence Senegalese players were part of France's team.

Bookies are putting good odds on England winning the game, though the odds aren't as stark as for the France vs Poland game on the same day, suggesting things could swing in Senegal's favor if it plays its best.