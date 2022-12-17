How to watch the France vs Argentina World Cup 2022 final online from anywhere

After nearly a month of football, the World Cup 2022 will come to a close with the France vs Argentina match on December 18 deciding which team will take home the trophy.

France is the defending champion here but Argentina, who in the semi-finals knocked out the team that came second place in 2018 (Croatia), has won the tournament on multiple occasions too.

France vs Argentina will be a fierce game of football, with legends like Mbappé and Messi facing each other, and it's certainly going to be a game to watch.

With that in mind, here's how to watch France vs Argentina frmo wherever you are in the world.

How to watch France vs Argentina in the US

The France vs Argentina game kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT, which is admittedly pretty early.

The game is airing on Fox or foxsports.com (opens in new tab). If you have a cable subscription which includes Fox then you're sorted, but plenty of live TV streaming services offer it too like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

If you're fine with a Spanish commentary, Peacock is hosting a simulcast from Telemundo. You just need to be on the $4.99-per-month Premium Plan (or one of the pricier tiers).

How to watch France vs Argentina in the UK

France vs Argentina takes place at 3 pm GMT.

BBC One is airing the game, with commentary from Gary Linekar, and the channel is starting its stream at 2:30. If you don't have a TV you can watch on, you can use iPlayer, as the BBC's streaming service has live TV streaming functionality. So all you'll need is an internet connection and a screen.

How to watch France vs Argentina from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the France vs Argentina game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

France vs Argentina: important information

When does France vs Argentina kick off? Morocco vs Croatia kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT. It's quite an early game, given that the semi-finals took place later in the day, and if you're in the US you might have to watch highlights instead.

Where does France vs Argentina take place? France vs Argentina is taking place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. This 88,000-seater is the biggest stadium Qatar is using for the World Cup, so it makes sense that the final is being hosted there.

What you need to know about the match

There have been moments during the World Cup where an Argentina vs France final seemed unlikely.

Argentina lost its first-ever game in the group stage, against Saudi Arabia, in a shocking 2-1 upset. It also only survived in its quarter-final game by a hair's breadth, beating Argentina 3-4 in penalties.

However it's been making a comeback, beating Croatia in the semi-finals by 3-0.

Other than a 0-0 draw to Denmark in the group stage France hasn't had as much trouble, but it's still going to need to try its best in the final, as it's the defending champion after beating Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

Both teams have champions that they're going to need to rely on to get through: France has Kylian Mbappé and Argentina has Lionel Messi, and both are the top goal-scorers of the World Cup so far with 5 goals apiece.

Bookies are evently split on which team will win — truly no-one knows what to expect from this final game. That's why tuning in is so important.