How to watch The Franchise: stream the new comedy series online or on TV

One of the big new TV shows of 2024 is finally here as The Franchise comes from a big-name line-up of TV icons. It debuts on Sunday, October 6 but depending on where you live, you might have to wait to watch it.

Created by Armando Iannucci, Sam Mendes and Jon Brown, The Franchise follows the production of a superhero movie. The cast and crew aren't interested in it but as setbacks and obstacles come from every direction, they have to try their best to simply get their job done.

Alumni from several of the real-world superhero franchises make up the star-studded cast line-up of the show, making it one of the must-watch comedies this year.

So with that in mind, here's how to watch The Franchise online or on TV, including when each episode comes out.

How to watch The Franchise in the US

The Franchise will be shown in the US both on cable and on streaming, giving you a few options for watching the show. The release on both is simultaneous and you can see the schedule here:

Episode 1 — Sunday, October 6

Episode 2 — Sunday, October 13

Episode 3 — Sunday, October 20

Episode 4 — Sunday, October 27

Episode 5 — Sunday, November 3

Episode 6 — Sunday, November 10

Episode 7 — Sunday, November 17

Episode 8 — Sunday, November 24

On cable you can tune in to HBO, with each of the eight episodes landing on subsequent Sundays beginning on Sunday, October 6. They'll be first shown at 10 pm ET/PT and will repeat over the next few days on the main channel as well as HBO Latino.

You can watch HBO as part of a cable subscription or as an add-on package to various live TV streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV.

Your other option is Max, HBO's streaming service, with episodes arriving at the same time as they broadcast on the cable channel.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its basic ad-supported tier but if you want to avoid commercials, $16.99 monthly will get you ad-free streaming.

How to watch The Franchise in the UK

The first episodes of The Franchise will see a delayed release in the UK, before falling in step with the US towards the end of the season. The series debuts with three episodes on Monday, Octobe 21, and new episodes will arrive weekly.

Here's that full schedule:

Episode 1 — Monday, October 21

Episode 2 — Monday, October 21

Episode 3 — Monday, October 21

Episode 4 — Monday, October 28

Episode 5 — Monday, November 4

Episode 6 — Monday, November 11

Episode 7 — Monday, November 18

Episode 8 — Monday, November 25

To watch the show you'll have to sign up for either Now TV or Sky TV, as it'll join both of their libraries. It could also be broadcast on Sky Atlantic if you opt for the latter, making a Sky TV deal the way to go.

How to watch The Franchise in Australia

To watch The Franchise in Australia, you'll need to be a subscriber to the streaming service Binge.

Episode of The Franchise will stream on Binge every Monday beginning on Monday, October 7, which will keep you in step with the US releases. You can find the full release schedule here:

Episode 1 — Monday, October 7

Episode 2 — Monday, October 14

Episode 3 — Monday, October 21

Episode 4 — Monday, October 28

Episode 5 — Monday, November 4

Episode 6 — Monday, November 11

Episode 7 — Monday, November 18

Episode 8 — Monday, November 25

Unlike many other streaming services, Binge offers a free trial for one week. After that it costs $10 for its Basic plan, $18 for Standard and $22 for Premium, with each step up increasing the quality of video you stream and letting you watch on more screens simultaneously.

On Friday, November 1, the Standard plan increases to $19 monthly, so if you're planning to sign up to that plan it wouldn't hurt to get in before the price increase.

How to watch The Franchise everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Franchise, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!