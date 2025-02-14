How to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend 2025: online and on TV
The NBA All-Star game highlights basketball's biggest weekend.
One of the biggest weekends of the basketball season is NBA All-Star Weekend, a celebration of the best players in the league, taking place this year, February 14-16.
US: TNT | ESPN | NBA TV | Max
UK: Discovery Plus | NBA League Pass
Watch abroad with a VPN
Over the course of the three days, NBA fans will see many of the league's biggest stars show off their skills in games and challenges, and we've got a schedule of the events, as well as where you can watch them, below. Here's what you need to know to watch NBA All-Star Weekend 2025.
How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend in the US
In the US, you're going to find that NBA All-Star weekend is scattered across a few different services and providers. While TNT has the majority of the events, you'll also need access to TruTV, ESPN and NBA TV in order to watch everything being offered. In the schedule below, we'll indicate which channel you need for events.
If your cable package doesn't include TNT, TruTV, ESPN and NBA TV (or you don't have cable), several live TV streaming services offer all four stations. Sling TV has TNT and ESPN on its Orange plan, though you'll need to pay extra for its Sports Extra package to gain access to NBA TV. TruTV is only on the Blue plan, but you'll also be able to find TNT on it. YouTube TV also has all four channels.
Fubo misses out on TNT and TruTV while Hulu with live TV doesn't have NBA TV, so these are options that will get you some, but not all, of the events.
Additionally, the TNT and TruTv NBA All-Star events will be available to stream on Max. Currently, the streaming platform offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.
How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend in the UK
In the UK, two different places host NBA All-Star Weekend events: Discovery Plus and the NBA League Pass.
Discovery Plus offers a few different options for would-be subscribers and helps those in the UK gain access to the events broadcasted on TNT and TruTV in the States. NBA League Pass is the official NBA streaming app, and and also grants you access to several All-Star Weekend events.
How to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend everywhere else
If you're away from your home and want to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend events, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, game or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
NBA All-Star Weekend Events
Friday, February 14
- Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, NBA TV & NBA App
- Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
- Castrol Rising Stars, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, TNT & TruTV
- Game 1: Team C vs. Team T
- Game 2: Team G League vs. Team M
- Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Saturday, February 15
- All-Star Media Day presented by AT&T, 2 pm ET/11 am PT, NBA TV & NBA App
- NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, NBA TV
- Morehouse College vs. Tuskegee University
- Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, NBA TV & NBA App
- State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, TNT & TruTV
- 1st Event: Kia Skills Challenge
- 2nd Event: Starry 3-Point Contest
- 3rd Event: AT&T Slam Dunk
Sunday, February 16
This year's HBCU Classic event sees a matchup between Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State.
- NBA Legends Brunch, 2 pm ET/11 am PT, NBA TV & NBA App
- G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
- 74th NBA All-Star Game, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, TNT & TruTV
- Game 1: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars
- Game 2: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars
- Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
By the way, check out the full All-Star Game roster below:
NBA All-Star Game rostersTeam Shaq (Shaq’s OGs)
LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)*
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)
James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers)
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
*replacing injured Dallas Mavericks team-mate Anthony Davis
Team Kenny (Kenny’s Young Stars)
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
Jaren Jackson Jr (Memphis Grizzlies)
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)
Team Chuck (Chuck’s Global Stars)
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)
Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)*
*replacing injured Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team Candace (Candace’s Rising Stars)
Team Candace will be comprised of the winners from the Rising Stars tournament.
