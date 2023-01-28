How to watch the NFC Championship game: 49ers vs Eagles

It all comes down to this, Championship weekend in the NFL, with fans ready to watch the NFC and AFC Championship games to see who will represent each conference in Super Bowl LVII. The two teams looking to make their way out of the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The two top-seeded teams in the NFC for the 2023 NFL playoffs, the game has the makings of a great one, with major stars involved including Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, AJ Brown, Nick Bosa, Darius Slay and more set to play.

To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Eagles.

How to watch the NFC Championship game in the US

For US audiences, the NFC Championship game is going to air on their local Fox station, which is available to anyone with a traditional cable TV subscription or who uses a TV antenna to receive local stations. Fox is also part of the channel lineup for live TV streaming services Sling TV (the most affordable of the major platforms at $40 per month) FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but there are still options to watch the game online. If you are a subscriber to any of the above services you have access to Fox Sports live streams via its website or mobile app. Then there's the NFL Plus streaming service, which allows subscribers to watch nationally broadcast games (including every playoff game) live on their mobile devices.

How to watch the NFC Championship game in the UK

UK NFL fans can watch the NFC Championship game on Sky Sports' Main Event and NFL channel, which requires a subscription to Sky TV to watch. Coverage for the game starts at 7 pm UK.

How to watch the NFC Championship game from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the NFC Championship game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the NFL playoffs or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

NFC Championship game preview

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (Image credit: Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

It's only fitting that the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles ended up meeting in the NFC Championship game. Aside from earning the top two seeds for the playoffs in the conference, the 49ers and Eagles have statistically been two of the best teams on both sides of the ball all season, with exciting playmakers and headline-grabbing young quarterbacks.

The 49ers have not lost since October, rattling off 12 straight wins. The driving force of their team all season has been their top-ranked defensive unit. The 49ers' defense was best in the regular season in total yards allowed per game and points per game, while they were second in rushing yards allowed per game. If they have a weakness, it's their pass D, which ranked 20th.

But their offense was also among the best in the league, ranking fifth in total yards per game, even though they had three different starting quarterbacks this season, including recently seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy. Since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has thrown 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. With skilled players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, he's been more than able to keep the 49ers on their winning ways.

While the Niners may be the hottest team in the league, the Eagles have been, at the very least record-wise, the best team in the league all season. They've had both an eight-game and a five-game winning streak this season, while featuring the third-ranked offense in total yards per game and points per game, the fifth-ranked rushing attack and a top 10 passing game led by MVP finalist Jalen Hurts. Defensively they rank second in total yards per game allowed (less than a full yard behind the 49ers) and had the top-ranked pass defense and most sacks in the league; their biggest weakness is stopping the run.

The game looks to be a pretty even matchup between two very good teams. Philadelphia is the slight favorite ahead of time though.

NFC Championship FAQs

What time is the NFC Championship game? The NFC Championship game kicks off at 3 pm ET/noon PT on FOX Sunday, January 29. It is the first of the two conference championship games being played on Sunday, with the AFC Championship game set to begin at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.