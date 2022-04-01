How to watch the Oscar winners online

The 2022 Oscar winners have finally been revealed and it was a big night for streaming services as CODA became the first-ever Best Picture recipient which had a streamer behind it — namely Apple TV Plus.

Some of the most notable winners at the star-studded ceremony include The Power of the Dog , The Eyes of Tammy Faye , King Richard , West Side Story , Encanto , Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised ) and Drive My Car .

With such high accolades being awarded to these movies, no doubt you’ll be wanting to find the best way to watch them — and the good news is that you can do so from the comfort of your own home. You don’t need to do any research, as we’ve done all the hard work for you. Find out where to stream the Oscar winners.

CODA

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

CODA is a touching coming-of-age story about Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of her family. Her parents and older brother are all deaf and she has a lot on her plate as she tries to support the struggling family fishing business as well as pursue her dreams of becoming a singer. It won three Oscars — Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, making records as the first movie distributed by a streaming platform to win such accolades.

Where to watch CODA now:

US: CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. You'll need to subscribe to the service ($4.99 per month) although a free trial is available. From Friday, April 1, there will be a limited theatrical run returning to 600 US theaters.

CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. You'll need to subscribe to the service ($4.99 per month) although a free trial is available. From Friday, April 1, there will be a limited theatrical run returning to 600 US theaters. UK: CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. You'll need to be a subscriber (£4.99 per month) although a 7-day free trial is available.

The Power of the Dog

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Power of the Dog focuses on rancher Phil Burbank, who is initially mocking and cruel when his brother returns home with his new wife and her son. However, his life soon changes as his relationship with the new family members uncovers secrets from his past. It received 12 nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. It went on to win Best Director — Jane Campion — and was named as one of the top 2021 films by the American Film Institute.

Where to watch The Power of the Dog now:

As it's a Netflix movie it is available exclusively on the streaming service.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye takes a look at the life of Tammy Faye Bakker, who rose to public prominence due to her work in television as an evangelist, as well as her marriage to Jim Bakker. The pair built a Christian theme park and co-founded a program called The PTL Club, but Tammy’s life took a turn when Jim was imprisoned for fraud and conspiracy. The movie landed two Oscars — Best Actress for Jessica Chastain and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Where to watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye now:

UK : The Eyes of Tammy Faye is available on Disney Plus, and you can also purchase it on YouTube, Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

: The Eyes of Tammy Faye is available on Disney Plus, and you can also purchase it on YouTube, Apple TV and Google Play Movies. US: Stream on Hulu or HBO Max with a subscription, or purchase it from YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu or Prime Video.

King Richard

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

If you’re a tennis fan or simply want to see Will Smith in another movie, King Richard is a great pick. It features Smith in the title role as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams. The movie documents Richard’s struggle to find tennis coaches that his family can afford while he and his wife work full time and chronicles his mission to make them professional stars. It was nominated six times at the Oscars, with Smith winning the Best Actor award.

Where to watch King Richard now:

UK : Not currently available with a streaming subscription, but it can be purchased on Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV or Google Play Movies.

: Not currently available with a streaming subscription, but it can be purchased on Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV or Google Play Movies. US: King Richard is available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max, or it can be purchased from YouTube, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play Movies and Prime Video.

West Side Story

(Image credit: Disney+)

The classic musical that many of us will be familiar with has received a makeover in this Steven Spielberg movie. West Side Story was released in December 2021 and made over $75 million at the box office. Set in the 1950s, the movie tells the tale of Tony and Maria who fall in love after meeting at a dance in New York. From rival street gangs — the Jets and the Sharks — their romance only increases the tensions between the two gangs. Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, for her role in the film.

Where to watch West Side Story now:

US: West Side Story can be viewed on Disney Plus, HBO Max or alternatively on Hulu if you have a premium subscription. It’s also available to buy on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies and Prime Video.

West Side Story can be viewed on Disney Plus, HBO Max or alternatively on Hulu if you have a premium subscription. It’s also available to buy on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies and Prime Video. UK: West Side Story can be watched on Disney Plus, or you can purchase it individually from Apple TV, Google Play Movies or Prime Video.

Encanto

(Image credit: Disney)

A modern Disney classic to get the family into, this movie tells the story of the Madrigals, a family who reside in a magical place called the Encanto within the mountains of Colombia. Everyone in the family has a special gift, except for Mirabel. However, when the Encanto magic becomes endangered, she ends up being relied on by everyone. At the Oscars, it scooped up Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

Where to watch Encanto now:

UK: Available on Disney Plus. You can also purchase it from YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play Movies or Apple TV.

Available on Disney Plus. You can also purchase it from YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play Movies or Apple TV. US: Available on Disney Plus. You can also buy it from YouTube, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Apple TV or Prime Video.

Summer of Soul (or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

(Image credit: Hulu)

History fans will love this intriguing documentary, which explores why the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival never received the publicity it deserves. The festival drew huge crowds and saw performances from Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and Mahalia Jackson. However, although 40 hours of footage were recorded, the tapes remained untouched in a basement for over 50 years. At the Oscars, it nabbed the Best Documentary Feature award.

Where to watch Summer of Soul (or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) now:

UK: Available on Disney Plus with a subscription and it can also be purchased individually on Prime Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Apple TV.

Available on Disney Plus with a subscription and it can also be purchased individually on Prime Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Apple TV. US: You can watch it on Disney Plus with a standard subscription or Hulu with a premium subscription. Alternatively, it can be purchased from YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Vudu or Prime Video.

Drive My Car

(Image credit: Sideshow/Janus Films)

This Japanese movie documents the story of a well-known actor and director who takes up an offer to direct a production at a theater festival in Hiroshima. While he’s there, he meets a young woman who is hired to chauffeur him around and the pair develop a bond as he uncovers the mysteries his late wife left behind. The feature earned four Oscar nominations and won the Best International Feature Film award.

Where to watch Drive My Car now: