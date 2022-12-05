How to watch the Spain vs Morocco World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The World Cup 2022's Round of 16 continues, with Spain vs Morocco on December 6 pitting together the runner-up of group E with the runner of group F.

This is the 53rd game of the tournament, and both team's first as part of the knockout round, so there must be a winner.

The two close neighbors, separated only by the 36-mile Strait of Gibraltar, met in the 2018 World Cup too, though the match ended in a 2-2 draw. But this time, there can be only one winner, with whoever progresses going against either Portugal or Switzerland.

Here's how to watch the Spain vs Morocco game though — thankfully it's pretty easy to see from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Spain vs Morocco in the US

The Spain vs Morocco match kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT, so it's quite early.

The game is airing on Fox, so anyone with this channel supported on their cable package can view it.

Otherwise, live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV will get you access to Fox. The latter is the cheapest of them, as you only need the $40-per-month Blue plan (which is also half price for your first month).

One other way to watch the game is on Peacock, as the streaming service is hosting a simulcast from Telemundo. This will be on Spanish, and you'll need to be on the $4.99-per-month Premium tier (or above).

How to watch Spain vs Morocco in the UK

In the UK, it's a 3 pm kick-off time for Spain vs Morocco.

The match is airing on ITV 1, so anyone who pays a licence fee can see it pretty easily. ITVX lets you live stream ITV channels online, so if you want to watch on computer, laptop, tablet or phone (or just haven't got broadband access for your TV), it's your best bet.

We've got a guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX here.

How to watch Spain vs Morocco from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Spain vs Morocco game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Spain vs Morocco: important information

When does Spain vs Morocco kick off? Spain vs Morocco begins at kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT, though most channels will be airing pre-game coverage for 30 to 40 minutes beforehand. It's the first game of the day, with Portugal vs Switzerland kicking off four hours later — the winners of each match will meet in the quarter finals.

Where does Spain vs Morocco take place? Spain vs Morocco takes place at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, which is one of the many stadiums built for the World Cup. It's based in Al-Rayyan, and is named after its location within the campuses of multiple university campuses.

What you need to know about the match

Spain are one of the legendary football teams, but they've had a troubled time in the World Cup 2022 so far.

In the group stage it only won one game — admittedly 7-0 — but it drew to Germany and lost to Japan, a team which ended up winning the group stages.

Morocco won its group by flying colors, winning two games and drawing one, so it's been performing above expectations for the tournament. But in terms of global rankings, it doesn't have the reputation Spain does.

The two teams last met in the 2018 World Cup, when they drew, but such an outcome isn't possible here — it's the knockout round, and one team has to be... well, knocked out.

Bookies seem to be looking at a Spanish victory but not by a huge margin, so even they're not certain which way it could go.